Small Tree to introduce ST10G-28 10 Gigabit Ethernet switch

Small Tree will introduce at the 2012 NAB Show its ST10G-28 Cat 6, a 24-port 10 Gigabit Ethernet switch offering video editors the ability to support 10 Gigabit networks without needing expensive optics and cabling.

Small Tree is bringing two technologies together to allow fast, low latency storage protocols to run over Ethernet. The company’s newest offering enables businesses to migrate to the latest in 10Gb technology, significantly improving their workflows due to the increased video streams being supported.

Optimized for video editing and providing no compromise performance, the ST10G-28Cat6 is an advanced system, featuring Layer 2 switching, IP v4/v6 routing, QoS support and management capabilities.

The system is built for superior flexibility, enabling RJ45 copper connectivity to 10GE or 1GE networks in addition to providing 4 ports 10GE or 1 GE enabling support of multi-mode or single mode fiber media connectivity via SFP+ or SFP connectors.

