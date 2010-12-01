ACTUS DIGITAL TAKES BROADCAST MONITORING INTO A NEW DIRECTION WITH ACTUS PROLOG

New cost efficient turnkey logging and monitoring system offers integrated logging, monitoring, search and repurposing capabilities on an expandable platform

Tel-Aviv, Israel – November 30, 2010 –Actus Digital, a provider of web-based media monitoring and management solutions for broadcasters, government agencies and content producers, today announced the availability of Actus ProLog, the company’s new economical, professional logging and monitoring system. Shipped as a turnkey single or double rack unit (1/2RU), the Actus ProLog system records up to eight channels; aggregating broadcasted media into a centralized location and common format. The web-based user interface offers simple-to-use tools for searching, analyzing and repurposing media. ProLog automates recording and logging with built-in quality detection technology, eliminating the need for tapes and round-the-clock management. Developed on the Actus 4 platform, the new ProLog can be easily expanded to include rating analysis, and annotations, increasing the ROI.

“Actus ProLog lets broadcasters and content producers do more than record and monitor broadcast media for compliance and quality monitoring,” says Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital. “ProLog lets users re-organize their resources and optimize the use of media. Automated recording and logging frees staff to manage other aspects of the operation. With media in digital format and fully accessible by web-based browser – there is no need to store or ship around tapes. Users at any technical level can easily search, retrieve and assemble clips and share them with colleagues and clients. The immediate access to content means that organizations can make decisions much faster in addition to optimizing their operations.”

Highlights of Actus ProLog

Easy-to-Use Web-Based User Interface

The web-based Actus ProLog user interface is cross-platform so users can access it using any operating system or web browser. No additional applications or hardware are needed.

Stay In-Sync with Schedule

Actus ProLog provides EPG support with a quick and easy program input feature. Users can click on any guide entry to extract a particular program from the captured media, and prepare it for export.

ParallelView – An Easy Way to Access Media

ParallelView allows users to view and apply workflow actions on up to two channels at the same time. Unique search and retrieval tools – ThumbNav, HoverMe and MatrixView �� provide an intuitive and revolutionary way to access and manage valuable media.

Easily Repurpose and Share Media

With fully integrated, simple-to-use production tools, users can cut, assemble and export media clips. An export icon lets users effortlessly download media to the client PC in its original format.

Monitor the Quality of your Broadcast

Actus ProLog continuously checks the quality of broadcast content inputs. If a problem is detected, Actus ProLog will automatically notify users so that any transmission issues can be resolved quickly in a more effective and easy way.

Scales to Meet Your Needs

Actus ProLog capabilities can be expanded to include rating analysis, annotations, and content detection, supporting growing operations, whether it is more users or additional media demands.

About Actus Digital

Actus Digital develops enterprise monitoring, analysis, and media management solutions for broadcasters, government agencies, and content producers. Leveraging emerging web technologies and IT standard hardware, Actus solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus next-generation solutions compliment any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and re-purposing transmissions from channels around the world. Their impressive customer list includes global media conglomerates among the likes of AirTel, FOX, SKY and ZEE Networks. For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.

