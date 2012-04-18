Anton/Bauer To Provide Latest Power Solutions for NBC Olympics' Production of the London Olympic Games

Anton/Bauer to Enable NBC Olympics with Batteries, Chargers and Support During Its Production of the London Olympics, July 27, 2012 – August 12, 2012

NEW YORK - APRIL 18, 2012 - Anton/Bauer will provide 24/7 access to products, repair, service and support to NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, for its production of the 2012 London Olympic Games from London, England July 27 - August 12, 2012. The announcement was made today by David Mazza, senior vice president, engineering, NBC Olympics, and Michael Accardi, president, Anton/Bauer.

"Over the last 20 years, Anton/Bauer has increasingly provided equipment and support for NBC Olympics' production of the Olympic Games," said Accardi. "We are so proud to once again be a part of the production team helping capture the once-in-a-lifetime moments of this year's London Games for viewers at home."

Anton/Bauer will equip NBC Olympic with DIONIC(r) HC and DIONIC HCX batteries. "This year we'll have our lighter-weight batteries available on site for broadcasters, as they are apt for powering high-current applications," said Joe Teodosio, manager, global customer support, Anton/Bauer. "The DIONIC HCX and DIONIC HC both feature the RealTime(r) display that indicates up to nine hours of run time (under low power-load conditions), ensuring high confidence when using the battery. Many of these events are over in a mere few seconds, so you don't want to miss even one beat due to a power problem."

Working closely with cell manufacturers, Anton/Bauer designed the HC series to incorporate high-capacity cells offering 10 amps. To continually ensure cell protection and performance integrity, a special honeycomb cell pack design protects the cells. DIONIC HCX users can carry up to two batteries per person per flight, while the DIONIC HC can be transported as carry-on luggage without restrictions (http://www.antonbauer.com/support/transportationinformation).

In addition to the plethora of batteries available on site, Anton/Bauer will also have its biggest chargers readily available-the TM4 and DUAL 2722. The TM4 is a four-position simultaneous fast charger designed to safely and reliably charge Anton/Bauer Logic series batteries with the fastest battery turnaround time while in the field. The modular design, utilizing four independent charging stations, gives the TM4 flexible charging options. The TM4 can also charge three batteries while simultaneously acting as a 70-W power supply.

Also ideal for those on the road, the DUAL 2722 PowerCharger is a compact two-position simultaneous fast charger. Equipped with an LCD readout, the PowerChargers series is capable of displaying critical battery information, including temperature, capacity, voltage cycles and more. The DUAL 2722 can also be switched to a 70-W power supply, allowing users to charge one battery and power a camera simultaneously.

In addition to providing gear, Anton/Bauer will be available in the International Broadcast Center (IBC), supplying NBC Olympics with on-call, 24/7 access to products, repair, service and support throughout the events.

"Anton/Bauer has been a valued partner, providing the latest battery and charging technologies, that keeps our ENG Crews in the field, shooting competition and Olympic participant interviews, which tell the stories of the Olympic Games. The Anton/Bauer support is also exceptional. Their technicians are always checking in with our crews to make sure the batteries and charging systems are performing up to their expectations. They are always ready to help solve any portable power requirements that may pop up during the 17 days of the Games." said Chip Adams, vice president, venue engineering, NBC Olympics.

