Noise Industries Releases Freebie FxFactory Plug-In For Final Cut Studio And After Effects

Free for everyone – the FxFactory based Manifesto plug-in pack offers both static title and title roll/crawl generators for creating captivating titles

Boston, MA– Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce its latest FxFactory freebie plug-in pack, Manifesto. The brand new Manifesto titling plug-ins provide new and current FxFactory® users with a quick and easy way to generate eye-popping titles in Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Final Cut Express®, Motion® and After Effects®. Manifesto comes in two variants: a static title generator and a title roll/crawl generator.

Manifesto Highlights

• Optional Keyframing: No keyframes are required for animation. The text of choice is scrolled in and out of frame automatically based on the length of the generator track. This feature also lets users match a title roll (or crawl) to the duration of a different clip.

• Use Existing RTF Files: Manifesto can reference an existing RTF file on disk, allowing users to rely entirely on an external program for text input and layout.

• Built-in Motion Blurring and De-Flickering: Create high-quality animations at any frame rate with built-in motion blur and the ability to reduce interlacing artifacts.

• Easy Masking Abilities: Use external media to determine which portions of the title are visible, or vice versa.

Availability and Pricing of Manifesto

The Manifesto titling plug-in pack is offered as a free download via the Noise Industries website. To download, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory/manifesto/.

Availability and Pricing of FxFactory

FxFactory Pro is available today for $399.00 USD. Additional plug-ins are available for free or commercially starting at a price point of $29.00 USD. FxFactory products can be purchased via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com) or through select resellers.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio® and Apple Final Cut Express® users can also test drive hundreds of FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe®. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

