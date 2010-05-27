HOPE CHANNEL PRODUCTION CENTER SINGS PRAISES OF SOLID STATE LOGIC C10 HD CONSOLE

SSL’s Innovative Console Access and ‘Dialogue Automix’ Features Used Extensively

SILVER SPRINGS, MD – The Hope Channel Production Center, owned and operated by Seventh Day Adventist Church for the Hope Channel, a provider that delivers programming available around the world, has recently installed a Solid State Logic 32x8 C10 HD console in its new HD production annex. The C10 HD provides the rich feature set, audio quality and ease of use necessary for a production schedule handled by multiple engineers with varying skill levels.

“We were most impressed with the way the C10 HD gives us a very sophisticated platform to address the audio production operations for our intense programming schedule,” says Joe Sloan, operations and production manager for Hope Channel Production Center. “We looked at all of the other major boards out there and decided the C10 HD was the most modern, had the most straightforward interface and matched our needs most directly.”

Hope Channel operates an expanding network that currently includes eight global channels available on satellite and cable, and three Internet channels with more coming on line this year. Hope Channel affiliates with or owns over 40 studios around the world where it is able to provide a rich variety of culturally relevant programs that appeal to all ages. The Hope Channel has several offices, television studios and uplink centers in places such as Brazil, Germany, South Africa, and the U.S. As the production demands are vast, the C10 HD has been used to produce more than 100 programs in the first month of operation.

“We produce shows that are live to air, live to tape or live to the edit bay covering news, interview programs, talk shows, preaching programs, large music productions or you name it, and we will use the C10 HD for the entire range,” continues Sloan. “A big deal for us in choosing the C10 HD was the ability to control how much access people will have to console functions as we have many freelance and part time engineers that will use the C10 HD to meet our production schedule. It is very useful to us that we can set up the console so that a novice user can operate the board without the fear, on everyone’s behalf, that the more permanent settings on the board could inadvertently become unraveled.”

The C10 HD also features an innovative and sophisticated ‘Dialogue Automix’ function for discussion or panel-type programs. An operator can set the relative levels for up to 16 microphones and let the C10 HD do the chores of smoothly activating the different mics without missed upcuts. The ‘Dialogue Automix’ algorithm maintains a constant ambient noise level for invisible operation.

“We use the ‘Dialogue Automix’ extensively,” states Sloan. “Every program that we’ve done has used it and it works incredibly well. We have used up to five mics simultaneously for our productions and riding all those levels manually is very difficult and stressful for our engineers. This one feature has increased the quality of the audio and lowered the audio operator’s work load at the same time. We are very happy with the C10 HD.”

