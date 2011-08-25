NVerzion to Participate at the Ninth Annual Ohio Broadcast Engineering Conference

SALT LAKE CITY -- Aug. 23, 2011 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced the company's presence at the upcoming ninth annual Ohio Broadcast Engineering Conference. Organized jointly by the Ohio Association of Broadcasters, the Ohio chapters of the Society of Broadcast Engineers, and the Ohio chapter of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, the conference will feature a full day of educational sessions and an extended exhibitors' showcase. The conference is scheduled to be held on Sept. 28, 2011 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center located in Columbus, Ohio.

NVerzion will participate in the exhibitor's showcase section, presenting the latest enhancements to its software solutions in the company's flagship automation platform. With more than 20 years of experience in automation and installations across the globe, NVerzion offers affordable, customizable automation solutions for broadcasters that provide competitive advantages for those operating in small market segments, and multichannel environments. The automation platform features vendor-agnostic product controls including 67 inclusive control protocols in the portfolio of controllable devices, 40 different archive and server configurations, 14 different master control protocols, and 18 different primary and sub-protocols to control video servers to best serve the needs of broadcasters.

NVerzion will also showcase the company's NControl Lite package for hardware and software that provides broadcasters with the necessary automation tools needed to quickly get a channel to air. The NControl Lite package features a software architecture that is designed to accept specific customer modifications, enabling easy customization to suit a station's individual needs. Also, the package is expandable to include any number of dubbing channels, playout channels, archiving, video distribution, central casting, dish control, and asset management options, depending on the broadcaster's requirements.

The NVerzion products will be on display at booth 600 at the Ohio Broadcast Engineering Conference. More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com) For more than 20 years, NVerzion has been providing cutting-edge tools to make digital broadcasting and television station automation more efficient and cost effective. NVerzion software solutions deliver the latest advancements in broadcast technology to automate the control of the equipment chain in the entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content. The company's products are designed for simple intuitive operation, taking the guesswork out of system implementation, and all NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

