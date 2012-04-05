BTX to showcase Pro Plate and Panel software

At the 2012 NAB Show, BTX will highlight its Pro Plate and Panel software solution, which makes it easier than ever for system designers to order and configure the company's professional line of wall plates and panels.

BTX designed its plate-and-panel software to complement its bolstered in-house wall plate and panel manufacturing capabilities. It's an easy-to-use delivering, ordering and configuration application. Users simply drag a wall plate or rack panel from BTX's extensive product library, and then start designing and configuring.

Connector options appear in an easy-to-navigate menu, and users simply drag and drop their choices to the desired spot on the plate or panel; optional engraving may also be added if desired.

See BTX at 2012 NAB Show booth C7708.