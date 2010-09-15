HTN to Unveil GigE Local Loops From Seattle's Safeco Field(R) and From Denver's Coors Field(R)

Now in Testing, GigE Loops Will Allow HTN to Offer More Bandwidth as Customers Enhance Broadcast Services and Increase Data Transport

NEW YORK -- Sept. 15, 2010 -- HTN Communications, LLC (HTN) today announced that it is testing new GigE local loops from MLB(R) stadiums in Seattle and Denver. Broadcasts at Seattle's Safeco Field(R) and Denver's Coors Field(R) will be transmitted simultaneously via the existing local loop infrastructure and also on the GigE local loop. Net Insight(TM) DTM technology will remain at the core of this transport infrastructure, enabling HTN to maintain high network performance while providing the increased bandwidth associated with clients' launch of new broadcast and data-intensive services.

"As HTN investigates and pursues the leading edge of emerging technology for the sports backhaul industry, we continue to test advanced solutions that support the evolving business models of our clients," said Christian Kneuer, senior director of operations and client relations at HTN. "We anticipate that the two new GigE loops being tested will give us the additional bandwidth requested by our customers, whether for multiple broadcasts, emerging 3D technology, or data connections that can be used for file transfers, public IP offerings, and more."

Existing HTN customers are taking part in HTN's GigE local loop test in Seattle and Denver. Other companies can request a free test by contacting Kneuer at +1 (212)-239-3715 or at ckneuer@htncom.com. Even as it performs these GigE local loop tests, HTN is moving forward in preparing test sites for NHL(R) and NBA(R) arenas.

HTN Communications, LLC, formerly Hughes Television Network, is the longest tenured sports television and radio transmission provider in North America. Packaging services for the broadcast, cable, and radio rights holder, the company offers seamless point-to-multipoint live HD transmission from every Major League Baseball (MLB(R)), National Basketball Association (NBA(R)), and National Hockey League (NHL(R)) sports venue to any site worldwide and provides services for a broad range of entertainment events and news media outlets. HTN's state-of-the-art fiber optic transmission facility in New York City enables rapid end-to-end provisioning for on-network locations, and its diversified bidirectional bandwidth capacity allows HTN to maximize efficiency and quality for any transmission. With unparalleled industry experience and a network tailored to the sports market, HTN Communications provides its clients with flexibility and reliability on which they can depend. More information is available at www.htncom.com.

