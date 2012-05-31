Wohler Announces Exciting Asia/Pacific Developments

Jhonny Maroun Named Director of Wohler APAC; New Wohler Office and Regional Service Center Opens in Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- May 31, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies has named Jhonny Maroun as the company's new director of Wohler Asia/Pacific (APAC). Maroun previously served as Wohler's regional sales manager in Asia and has proven instrumental in helping Wohler expand its operations and customer base throughout this region. Additionally, Wohler APAC will be opening a new Hong Kong-based office as well as a regional service and support center effective June 1.

"As our business has grown and with the recent additions to our product line, we saw an opportunity to make significant changes in how we operate and support our valued resellers and customers throughout APAC," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "Jhonny is the ideal person to lead this effort, with his proven commitment to meeting our customers' technical requirements and his deep knowledge of the APAC market and the Wohler product family."

Before joining Wohler, Maroun served as sales manager and business development engineer for IRT Electronics Pty Ltd in Australia, where he oversaw all international sales and business development functions including new product development and rollouts, key account management, customer relationship development, contract negotiations, and order fulfillment. He also served as a field sales engineer in the Sydney office of Richardson Electronics, working closely with customers to design and deploy successful solutions.

The new Wohler APAC office is located at 45/F, The Lee Gardens, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. The direct phone number is +852 3180 2240 and the fax number is +852 3180 2299. All APAC service and technical support will now be provided by Mediatech (International) Limited at the new Wohler APAC service center, located at Unit 411 and 418, 4/F., Lu Plaza, 2 Wing Yip Streets, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Contact details are +852 2319 2339 (phone) and +852 2778 1844 (fax).

As of June 1, Jhonny Maroun may be contacted directly by email at either salesapac@wohler.com or jmaroun@wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Maroun.zip