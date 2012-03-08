State-of-the-Art Astana Media Center in Kazakhstan Deploys Dalet MAM Solution for Program Production, The National Media Archive and Broadcast Outlets

Dalet Enterprise Edition manages prep and production for long-form content and archive; additional Dalet systems drive news production and broadcasting for 20 television, 10 radio channels, scores of production studios

Levellois-Perrot, France – March 8, 2012 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for broadcasters announced today the initial deployment of Dalet’s advanced Media Asset Management platform and specialized video and audio solutions at the recently opened Astana Media Center (AMC) in Kazakhstan. Four Dalet Enterprise Edition systems will provide the operational MAM backbone for the center’s many workflows including: production / program preparation for long form and episodic TV series for broadcast; the country’s National Media Archive; news production; and radio broadcasting.

When it formally opens in May 2012, all of the country’s national TV and radio stations, the National Media Archive as well as other prominent, international broadcasters will operate from the new, 24-story state-of-the-art facility which features several multi-camera studios, auditoriums and event venues, office space as well as several indoor and outdoor multimedia presentation screens.

“Astana will be one of the most advanced production facilities in the region offering content producers the most relevant and sophisticated studios and tools for creating high quality content for national and syndicated distribution”, says Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet SA. “We’re very pleased that Kazakhstan’s government and our integrator Akfa Teknoloji have incorporated Dalet technologies as part of the country’s ground-breaking expansion in media production.”

While Dalet Enterprise Edition provides the MAM backbone across systems, AMC will also rely on Dalet’s specialized toolsets to streamline many tasks associated with each unique workflow in the facility. For example in program prep, the toolsets facilitate ingest, content enrichment, language subtitling, version management, quality control, compliance, approval processes and promo production. In addition AMC will use Dalet’s dedicated toolsets for end-to-end news production as well as multichannel television and radio operations. The AMC Dalet systems are scaled to handle at least 450 simultaneous users across the production, news, radio and archiving units.

“With its modern infrastructure and tools, the Astana Media Center will be a magnet for content producers and entertainment companies,” says Vladislav Bogusevich, Technical Director for AMC. “It was very important that we select a technologically advanced system that can address current and future needs while proving state-of-the-art tools for the creative community. With Dalet’s proven and global experience, including many successful installations throughout Russia, we felt very confident about using Dalet at AMC. It puts us in the top tier of production and broadcast facilities. It was equally important to have a robust MAM system to securely manage our country’s official media archive. Dalet has the power and flexibility to meet the very precise and specialized needs of archivists as we preserve our media heritage.”

Dalet Enterprise Edition facilitated multiple integrations with many different systems to ensure a seamless production and delivery chain for AMC. These include Netapp and Omneon Media Grid storage, Final Cut Pro editing systems, Vizrt ContentPilot graphics, Pharos automation, Evertz video routers, Rhozet Carbon transcoders, Omneon Spectrum video servers, QualStore tape library with Xendata archiving software, among others.

“This project is a tremendous undertaking, offering the most innovative systems for all types of video and multimedia content production in the region. With capacity for 20 TV channels, 50-video edit suites, 10 radio stations and 35 audio production suites, it was essential that we incorporate Dalet’s Media Asset Management system to effectively manage the high volume of content, different workflows, media and metatadata for content production and broadcasts at AMC," says Fatih Aktas, Chairman of Akfa Teknoloji. “On the production side, Dalet’s integrated tools for TV, radio and news production are very easy to use and fully integrated for streamlined and efficient workflows from ingest through archiving and multiplatform distribution.”

About Dalet Enterprise Edition

Dalet Enterprise Edition is a highly customizable Media Asset Management (MAM) platform that enables broadcasters and content producers to integrate multiple workflows and formats – news, sports, programs, VOD, archives in SD and HD – under one fluid system. Key elements include the built-in multimedia content catalog, enterprise search engine with a comprehensive set of user and group access rights, and tools to track metadata. The powerful Dalet Workflow Engine, based on the latest Business Produces Management (BPM technology) orchestrates end-to-end workflows both at the user level and in the back office, automating many background tasks to streamline production.

A wide range of Dalet production tools can be packaged with Dalet Enterprise Edition to meet the needs of specialized workflows for program prep, news production, archiving and broadcasting. Users have the right tools for the job right at their desktops whether for ingest, logging, production, captioning, subtitling, QC or news gathering, newscasts or live sports coverage. Dalet Enterprise Edition also increases efficiency and collaboration by managing distribution and archiving across systems and workgroups. A comprehensive Web Services API that meets the principles of SOA (Service Oriented Architecture) provides point of access integration to interface 3rd-party systems. With full integration, media is made ubiquitous while metadata is expertly tracked across the entire production chain.

About Akfa Teknoloji

Akfa Teknoloji has been offering technology and integration solutions to premier media companies in Turkey, Asia and the Middle East for more than 14 years. Akfa represents top-of-the-line international brands, helping our customers in audio, video, education and broadcast with an experienced team of professionals in sales, systems integration and support as well as exceptional customer service and dedication.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

