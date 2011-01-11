Cobalt Digital Adds Stuart Brenner As Western Regional Sales Manager

Urbana, IL (January 6, 2010) – Cobalt Digital, Inc. (www.cobaltdigital.com ) has added Stuart Brenner, an experienced broadcast professional, to its sales team. Chris Shaw, VP of sales, announced Brenner’s appointment as western regional sales manager from headquarters in Urbana, IL on January 1st, 2011.

“Stuart joins us at a very busy time when our products are providing the perfect answers to the industry’s latest signal processing needs,” said Shaw. “His extensive experience working with all market segments will not only benefit Cobalt, but will add new dimension to the flexibility that our solutions furnish.”

In his new position, Brenner is responsible for managing Cobalt’s sales operations in the western USA, including the maintenance and growth of Cobalt’s distribution channel, developing relationships with systems integrators and end-users, and strengthening ties with existing customers. Reporting to Shaw, Brenner will market, sell and support the Company’s full range of award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear, with a concentration on the Fusion3G® series for openGear™ that addresses all signal processing issues and offers a flexible, comprehensive solution for on-air loudness processing, metering and assessment.

Prior to joining Cobalt, Brenner served as business development manager for D-Co - specialists in broadcast software and equipment, where he expanded the Company’s dealer network and built reseller channels. As a regional sales manager at Nevion - provider of video transport solutions, Brenner increased the Company’s profile by successfully introducing the product line into rental houses. He previously held regional sales manager positions at Link Electronics, where his region was ranked number one in sales and exceeded its quota, Videotek, where he was repeatedly honored for exceptional sales achievement, and For-A, where he consistently increased sales over a five-year tenure.

Brenner holds a BA degree in Communications with a concentration in Radio, TV and Film from Cal State, Fullerton. He resides in Irvine, CA. He can be reached at Stuart.Brenner@CobaltDigital.com, or (949)533-0768

