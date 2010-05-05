DUBAI MEDIA INSTALLS SOLID STATE LOGIC C100 HDS CONSOLES FOR TWO HD OB VANS

New Vans Support Live to Air Coverage of Racing and Sporting Events

DUBAI, UAE – Dubai Media has installed two 32-fader, Solid State Logic C100 HDS consoles in two new remote OB vans as part of the network’s move into HD broadcast. The C100 HDS consoles primarily support live to air coverage of horse racing at the massive new Meydan Racecourse and other local and international sporting events. The positive experience with a C100 HD in the main studio helped Dubai Media with its decision to use the C100 HDS consoles in the new vans.

“The new OB trucks were initially commissioned for the new Meydan Racecourse horse racing venue in Dubai,” says John Fee, outside broadcast manager for Dubai Media, Inc. “The trucks were outfitted with the latest generation, high end HD equipment, so we needed consoles to match that quality. The C100 HDS consoles were the right size, offering us great system flexibility and an easy learning curve. We have had a good relationship with SSL through the experience we’ve had with the C100 HD console in our main studio, so continuing this relationship was an easy choice.”

The spectacular Meydan Racecourse is spread over 76 million square feet and features a world class grandstand that spans over a kilometer and boasts a seating capacity of up to 60,000 guests. The grandstand features a five star hotel, more than ten restaurants, an IMAX cinema, a massive rooftop swimming pool and provides a home for the Meydan Museum and Dubai Racing Club, all designed to attract world class racing events. The two OB vans provide live coverage for such international events as the prestigious Dubai World Cup for horse racing, but also events like the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Finals.

“We expect the SSL C100 HDS consoles to run audio for the over 1,400 programming days planned for this year covering all types of sporting events,” Fee continues. “The sound quality the C100 HDS delivers is, in a word, perfect, which helps us capture the excitement for live broadcast. As we have Dolby encoding in both vans, the SSL consoles are surround ready when we move into full surround broadcasting of the sporting events. ”

Dubai Media, the parent company of Dubai One, Dubai TV, Sama Dubai, Dubai Sports Channel and Dubai Racing, is owned and operated by the Emirate of Dubai government. The Meydan Racecourse is arguably the most expensive track built in history taking over 34 months to complete at a conservative cost estimate of $1.25 billion. This world class facility demands the very best on all levels.

“The C100 HDS consoles work flawlessly, so we are never worried while covering these massive events,” states Fee. “With all the prestige that goes along with a facility like Meydan, everything must work first time, every time. Our experience with the C100 HDS consoles has been excellent. We are very happy with these consoles.”

