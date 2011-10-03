Scott Leslie is Appointed as Director of Engineering for the HARMAN Professional Loudspeaker Business Unit, JBL Professional

NORTHRIDGE, California – Scott Leslie has been appointed Director of Engineering for the HARMAN Professional Loudspeaker Business Unit, JBL Professional. He will report directly to Mark Ureda, Vice President and General Manager of the HARMAN Professional Loudspeaker Business Unit, JBL Professional.

Leslie brings an extensive background in acoustics and technology, having held positions with companies such as Fender, Altec Lansing, Tektronix and Sun Microsystems. Most recently, he served as CEO of Evidant Corporation, a software company he founded, which specializes in business analytics and management consulting.

Leslie holds an MSEE degree in Acoustics from Georgia Tech University, and an MBA degree from the University of California, Irvine. He has a unique loudspeaker pedigree, as his father is Don Leslie, inventor and producer of the Leslie speaker, the sound behind the Hammond B3 organ.

"I have always loved JBL for its history, technology, and especially the speakers,” Leslie said. “I have known Mark Ureda since I graduated and joined Altec Lansing. With the team that Mark has put together, we have a tremendous opportunity to develop and bring to market the next generation of JBL greatness!"

“Scott Leslie brings a wealth of technical expertise, creativity, energy and leadership to further leverage our outstanding R&D team at JBL Pro,” Ureda said. “I can think of no better individual than Scott to drive our tradition of excellence and take JBL to the next level of high performance loudspeaker technologies and designs.”

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets – supported by 15 leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 20 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported sales of $3.8 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2011.