projectiondesign® gets connected: HDBaseT digital interfacing at InfoComm 2012

Demonstrating the future impact of reducing costs, cabling and infrastructure requirements in complex installations

Norway’s projectiondesign will provide high-resolution projector equipped with an HDBaseT interface for video and data connectivity with inventor Valens Semiconductor, part founder of the HDBaseT Alliance, on the HDBaseT Booth C6038 at InfoComm 2012.

“As the preferred display partner, we will showcase the latest in HDBaseT digital interfacing using our projection technology. The demonstration shows the benefits of affordable, high-performance uncompressed video transmission,” says Anders Løkke, Marketing Director at projectiondesign.

projectiondesign's F35 wqxga projector

The HDBaseT interface is a dedicated data, video, power and communications interface that supports up to 10.2 Gbps (effectively 4K2K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray resolution), audio, control and up to 100 Watts of remote power over standard CAT5e/6 LAN cabling at up to 100 meters in length.

“The future of multimedia distribution looks to transform the AV landscape with HDBaseT, which is why we are so eager to demonstrating this connectivity at InfoComm 2012. The demonstration reflects some of the core values of projectiondesign, namely those of high-performance and technology innovation which perfectly complements our product portfolio.

“We believe that HDBaseT will significantly impact the AV integrators’ complex installation requirements in a positive way – reducing costs, cabling and infrastructure requirements, and work load,” adds Løkke.

“We are excited to have projectiondesign adopting HDBaseT and becoming a member of the HDBaseT alliance, a terrific addition to the growing list of early technology adopters such as AMX, Extron, Crestron, Samsung, Sony Pictures and LG” says Micha Risling, HDBaseT Alliance Marketing Chair.

“projectiondesign is an industry leader and an ideal partner to showcase the benefits of HDBaseT technology, Connecting a projector is now more efficient, affordable and intuitive providing the consumer with a single-wire solution to surpass all their connectivity needs.”