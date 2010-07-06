Pilat Media IBC2010 Show Preview

IBC2010 Show Preview

Pilat Media

Company Overview

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, CTV, Virgin Media, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers.

New at the IBC2010 Show:

Advanced Content Rights Management System

The growth of linear and on-demand multiplatform deployment has made compliance with contractual and regulatory obligations even more difficult. Pilat Media is helping broadcasters maximize their revenues while remaining rights compliant with a standalone, centralized rights management system based on proven IBMS features and technology. This new product covers a complete set of services for asset lifecycle management from production through distribution -- applying centralized rights management, contract management, deal management, and asset finance.

With the new advanced rights management system, users can record contractual terms and assign rights to centrally log and manage the consumption and distribution terms for all acquired or produced content, both long form and short form, across all types of services. A comprehensive application programming interface (API) enables integration with third-party systems including linear scheduling systems, on-demand storefront management systems, internet content management systems, media asset management systems, and even content sales and affiliate management systems.

IBMS:OnTarget

Advanced Advertising Campaign Management

Pilat Media's advanced advertising campaign management add-on module to IBMS has been enhanced with the ability to sell and insert advertising and other promotional messages in on-demand content.

IBMS:OnTarget enables broadcasters to sell TV commercial inventory using profile-based targeting across live broadcast, on-demand content, and recorded programming.

Just-In-Time Media Management Interface for File-Based Operations

Expanding the company's commitment to building scalable and responsive file-based operations, Pilat Media is introducing an advanced set of automation system interfaces based upon BXF (Broadcast eXchange Format) standards, initially for OmniBus Systems automation systems.

The highly dynamic Web service interface handles the synchronization of schedules, playout, and plant routing between IBMS and automation systems to enable just-in-time changes up to airtime in file-based operations. IBMS acts as the central hub for orchestrating all programming and advertising changes, collecting as-runs, managing media, and re-routing live feeds. This new interface brings the broadcaster unprecedented flexibility to react to dynamic changes in content scheduling, resulting in new advertising booking opportunities and faster make-goods.

The Just-In-Time Media Management Interface has been recently deployed with OmniBus Systems automation systems at the new CBS Media Distribution Center in New York, helping CBS migrate to a tapeless environment with all the associated efficiencies. The combined system processes acquisitions, logging the details of material received into the system, and manages ingest of that material to servers. In parallel, it also manages the MDC tape libraries, all within a single, integrated environment.

