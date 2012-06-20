Aphex® Displays Complete Range of Microphone Preamplifiers at InfoComm 2012

— Aphex® offers sound contractors and integrators microphone preamplifiers for a wide variety of applications, from a single channel with processing to comprehensively featured remote-controllable eight-channel units —

At InfoComm 2012, Aphex® (Booth C11142), the leader in sound enhancement technology, will show its complete range of microphone preamplifiers. Models on display include the versatile Channel; two-channel Model 207D; eight-channel remote controlled Model 188; and flagship eight-channel Model 1788A microphone preamplifiers for applications such as live sound, broadcast and recording.

The Aphex Channel features seven of the company’s renowned processing technologies, five of them patented, laid out in an intuitive, easy-to-use workflow beginning with the company’s patented Reflected Plate Amplifier (RPA) tube preamp. The single-channel 1RU unit additionally offers compression, gating, de-esser, parametric EQ and Aphex’s renowned Aural Exciter for improved detail and intelligibility, as well as Big Bottom bass enhancement. Additional front panel features include comprehensive metering, plus low jitter digital clock.

The two-channel Aphex Model 207D is also built upon the RPA tube mic and instrument preamp, and offers extremely low noise and high gain. The unit offers a rear panel mic input and front panel instrument input per channel, with AES3 and S/PDIF digital output plus Word Clock connections, and supports sampling rates up to 96 kHz. With its patented MicLim limiter preventing unwanted clipping, the Model 207D is the ideal front-end interface to any digital recording system.

The Model 188 is a 1RU rack-mountable chassis housing eight channels of Aphex transformer-coupled mic preamps with eight analog outputs. Two ADAT Optical outputs offer redundancy or may be used together for 2X sampling rates (SMUX). The Model 188 features may be remote controlled via MIDI over Ethernet, by using the optional 5200 interface and the Aphex 1788SW control software (PC/Mac) or by specific Avid control surfaces or Yamaha digital mixers. Alternatively it may be controlled by the 1788A-RC hardware remote.

The 1788A is Aphex’s flagship multi-channel remote-controllable mic preamp, and features eight balanced Jensen® transformer-coupled microphone inputs with two sets of analog outputs for each channel. The Aphex 1788A incorporates MicLim limiting on every channel to prevent input clipping, while the inclusion of LeNA, Aphex’s patented digitally controlled Low Noise Amplifier, allows the input gain to be adjusted in 0.25 dB steps without noise or glitches. The 1788A may be configured with an additional three digital outputs (24-bit AES/EBU and ADAT Optical), extending the versatility of the unit and allowing it to be used as a mic splitter. The 1788A may be remote controlled from Avid and Yamaha consoles using Aphex’s Model 5200 interface. Aphex 1788SW controller software (Win 95/98/2000/XP® or Mac OS X® compatible) displays all parameters, status information and metering for up to 16 units, and allows 20 user definable scenes to be saved, modified and recalled.

“Outside of our reputation for designing and manufacturing high-quality audio products, Aphex has one of the widest ranges of microphone preamplifiers available in the industry today,” stated Aphex Chairman/CEO David Wiener. “Because of the breadth of our product line, there is an Aphex preamplifier to suit every installation situation and client’s budget, all featuring, of course, our legendary Aphex sound.”