Visit Sisvel Technology at CeBIT 2012 in Hall 15, Stand A16

NONE TORINESE, Italy -- March 5, 2012 -- At CeBIT 2012 (March 6-10), Sisvel Technology will showcase the latest developments in the innovative 3D Tile Format for high-resolution backwards-compatible 3D HD broadcasting.

Sisvel Technology will display an end-to-end 3D broadcast system, from 3D live shooting to home reception. The live feed will be linked to a professional panelizer, a mixer, and an advanced encoder to distribute 3D Tile Format video content over existing HD infrastructure. A set-top box from Antik Technology and a new high-definition 3D television from Vestel will complete the chain.

Antik's new Juice 3D Extreme is a high-end hybrid DVB/IPTV set-top box with powerful processing for an optimal TV, Web, and gaming experience. With its support for the 3D Tile Format, Juice 3D Extreme offers broadcasters and IPTV operators a highly effective platform for cost-effective backward-compatible expansion of 3D services without requiring additional bandwidth for dedicated 3D channels.

Vestel will debut the first TV supporting the 3D Tile Format with active shutter glasses, providing uncompromised HD picture quality without the vertical or horizontal resolution loss endemic to other 3D methods.

Some private Italian broadcasters have already acquired the syndication rights to a library of high-quality 3D content including: the new 3D Tile Format program "My 3D Guide," a series of 24-minute guided tours of some of the world's most beautiful locations (Las Vegas, Hanoi, Vietnam, Amsterdam, Berlin); the Holy Shroud of Turin, the Carnival of Venice, sporting events, fashion shows and much more (see www.3DT.it). Some 3D content in the 3D Tile Format is available on-air all over Europe from the SES-Astra satellite.

Experts from Sisvel Technology will be on hand to discuss 3D Tile Format developments, including future trials of the format by broadcasters in the United States and Asia.

More information about the 3D Tile Format and other Sisvel Technology products and services is available at www.sisveltechnology.com, www.3dt.it, or by phone at +39 011 990 4114.

About Sisvel Technology

Sisvel Technology is dedicated to research, development, and technical consultancy in the media technology industries. The company collaborates with public and private organizations to implement R&D programs, and to produce innovative technical solutions leading to commercially valuable technologies.