Audio Post Production House, Mixopolis, Adds A Fairlight Xynergi To Increase Full Project Development

NEW YORK, New York- Nestled in the heart of New York City, premier audio post production house, Mixopolis, recently purchased a Fairlight Xynergi system in order to maximize potential and optimize workflow within their state-of-the-art mixing facility, providing television and radio advertising agencies high quality promotional material.

Mixopolis, who prides itself on being a full service audio post house, deploys Fairlight for post work including voiceover recording, lock to picture, sound effects and sound design. The ability to intake all audio and video formats through the Xynergi console allows them to stay on top of the game and offers the flexibility to handle any project.

Currently featuring work on Macy’s ‘Shop For A Cause’ campaign as well as other television spots and shows for NBC and HBO, Mixopolis continues to grow. With the addition of another Fairlight system, this time a Xynergi, Mixopolis looks to extend their reputation for delivering quality projects and top-notch client service from start to finish.

The addition of Fairlight’s Xynergi provides a secondary system that will allow the Mixopolis team to access projects and files while their other studio rooms are occupied. “It’s great to have the ability of prepping files or projects on the stand alone system,” said Mitch Raboy, owner, Mixopolis. “It fits perfectly in the area near our music library and is easy to access by everyone.”

For a system that wasn’t originally meant for full project development, Raboy and his team have been able to utilize it extensively due to ease of use and ability to edit material very quickly. “We all love the Constellation we have in our mixing room. This makes it easy for our team to take advantage of the second system. To our surprise it has been used regularly and we’ve even done a few complete projects on it.”

Speaking highly of Fairlight, Raboy continued,” We’ve maintained an upgrade path and still have and use the CC1/Constellation in house, which has been a work-horse throughout the years.”

“The addition of Fairlight to be able to drag and drop any file format to the timeline has been the deal maker,” Raboy added. “This was a huge step in the process to save time. We can now store video with the project and don’t need any other peripherals.”

Although Raboy and his team are not new to the workings of the Xynergi, some of the settings and processes of the console continue to make projects simpler. “The automation is great, being able to copy past projects to the current timeline saves time when working on multiple versions of a commercial. Having touch-sensitive faders and knobs under my hands is awesome. It’s great not having to use a mouse. Whatever knob or setting you’re looking for it’s right on the console.”

“Overall Fairlight has been there through it all and helped us to do our jobs at the highest level. The support has been outstanding and gives us confidence that we can tackle any job that comes our way,” Raboy summed up.

For additional information on Mixopolis, please visit: www.mixopolis.com

-ends-

About FairlightUS:

FairlightUS is headquartered in New Jersey USA and is the exclusive distributor for Fairlight products in the North American market. Fairlight has been at the forefront of digital audio development since its inception in 1975. Fairlight designs and manufactures media creation tools including digital audio recording, editing and mixing systems for standard and high definition audio post, broadcast and music production applications. www.fairlightus.com

About Fairlight:

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia Fairlight designs and manufactures media production systems powered by the company’s groundbreaking CC-1 FPGA digital processing engine. The Fairlight product range includes EVO, Xynergi and the new PyxisG2, all of which feature in the world’s leading broadcasters, commercial post facilities, music studios and film production studios. Fairlight has a rich tradition of innovation and development and is at the forefront of green computing technology.