Image Engine Chooses Christie 4K Solution for Its New State-Of-The-Art Screening Room

Image Engine, an award-winning visual effects company, has chosen a Christie® 4K DLP Cinema® projector for its new state-of-the-art screening room. The installation is the first in Vancouver to offer 4K technology for visual effects services.

“Today’s developments in digital cinema technology are giving filmmakers new opportunities to raise the bar and output their feature films at higher resolutions,” said Greg Holmes, Chief Executive Officer. “At Image Engine we are committed to providing not only leading-edge talent, but also the most advanced technology available for our clients.”

Founded in 1995, Image Engine is known for investing in local infrastructure to help filmmakers bring increasingly ambitious productions to the Vancouver region, and the investment in Christie technology is part of that commitment.

Christie’s CP4230 was chosen for its advanced technical capabilities, which include greater image detail, truer and more accurate colour rendition and crisp resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels, with 34,000 lumens brightness and 3D capabilities. Providing four times the resolution of standard 2K digital cinema, the facility can now review its work at the highest image resolution possible today.

“Working with leading edge technology is part of our company DNA,” said Academy Award®-nominated Visual Effects Supervisor and Chief Technology Officer Peter Muyzers. “4K technology is part of an evolution of filmmaking that we all need to embrace, and this investment means our clients can take full advantage of the latest technology right here in Vancouver knowing that our infrastructure supports them 100 percent.”

“We are already seeing the benefits,” Muyzers added. “Our clients really appreciate being able to come to our facility and see their vision realized as it’s meant to be seen, at the maximum resolution. It gives them the much-needed confidence that they just can’t experience without this technology.”

Kathryn Cress, VP, Global & Corporate Marketing at Christie, said “We offer an unparalleled range of leading-edge product, support and partnerships to make the benefits of digital projection available at all stages of the movie-creation process. Our 4K Christie Solaria® series helps world-leading post-production houses like Image Engine stay true to their client’s visions, showing where any corrections or adjustments are needed every night when reviewing the day’s work. Whether it’s enabling the highest resolution standards or walking hand in hand with them on high frame rate (HFR) production, Christie unleashes the creative freedom of directors, producers and the post community.”

Added Dave Muscat, Sr. Director of Sales, Christie Digital Systems Canada, “Helping Image Engine access the most advanced 4K technology available, in turn helps the firm attract clients, strengthening the local film industry in Vancouver. And with the industry’s only professional-grade quad 3G-SDI connection, Christie ensures that post-production facilities have a robust and convenient, uncompressed digital interface for flawless viewing of 4K digital cinema content.”

The screening room was inaugurated by “District 9” Director Neill Blomkamp, whose upcoming 2013 feature film “Elysium” (Sony Pictures International and Media Rights Capital) is currently in post-production at Image Engine.

Image Engine intends to attract more high-resolution productions by offering 4K services at minimal additional cost to clients. “Our goal is to provide this resource without the high price tag that people might expect,” said Shawn Walsh, Visual Effects Executive Producer. “A top-notch reviewing environment is essential for our clients’ projects.”

Image Engine provides world-class visual effects for feature films. With over 15 years in the industry and several award wins, the company has accrued feature film credits including the Academy Award®-nominated “District 9”, “2012”, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” & “Breaking Dawn, Part 1”, “The Thing”, “Immortals” and “Battleship”. Currently in production at the studio is: “R.I.P.D.” and Neill Blomkamp’s “Elysium”.

Image Engine is a privately owned and run company, based in Vancouver, BC. For more information, visit http://www.image-engine.com.