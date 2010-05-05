AUDIO-TECHNICA WIRELESS MICROPHONES USED FOR 41ST ANNUAL GMA DOVE AWARDS

— Show RF Audio Coordinator Bruce Bodor praises A-T’s Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless System for its reliable performance and user-friendly operation —

STOW, OH, May 3, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, provided wireless solutions for the 41st Annual GMA Dove Awards, taped live on Wednesday, April 21, 2010, at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, and broadcast on GMC, Sunday, April 25, 2010.

Several featured performers used Audio-Technica’s acclaimed Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless System, paired with the AEW-T5400 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Transmitter, during the course of the show, including co-host Bart Millard of MercyMe; Amy Grant; Francesca Battistelli; Jars of Clay; Tenth Avenue North; Red; Donald Lawrence; Phillips, Craig & Dean; Kari Jobe; and Michael W. Smith, who led a moving finale performance of the Haiti benefit “Come Together Now,” accompanied by the rest of the night’s artists. A-T’s 5000 Series wireless was also used as part of the mic setup for a gospel medley performance, and additionally the house band used a selection of A-T hardwired microphones throughout the show.

The team responsible for the audio at this year’s Dove Awards included a who’s who of broadcast audio. Marc Repp was the Audio Producer/Broadcast Music Mixer working out of MTV Networks’ Pegasus HD truck; White House, Tennessee-based Blackhawk Audio, Inc., provided the sound system with FOH (front-of-house) mixer Rick Shimer; and Bruce Bodor was the RF Audio Coordinator.

Bodor, whose credits involve wireless work for ESPN and CBS Sports, stated, “For this year’s Dove Awards, using Audio-Technica wireless systems, we experienced zero dropouts, which is always a great thing to be able to say. We had a wide variety of artists singing in different vocal ranges, and the A-T wireless systems performed flawlessly for all with great sound. There was absolutely no distortion, unlike some other wireless systems, and A-T’s wireless is also very user friendly. This adds another level of confidence for the performers, engineers and show producers.”

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.