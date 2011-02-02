AJA Ships Ki Pro Mini Portable Flash Disk Recorder

Miniature 10-bit 4:2:2 file-based recorder mounts easily on digital cameras and accessories

AJA Video Systems is now shipping Ki Pro Mini, the smaller, lighter version of its breakthrough portable tapeless recorder that captures to the Apple ProRes 422 codec directly from camera. With its miniature form factor and ability to mount easily to a range of digital cameras and accessories, Ki Pro Mini makes for the smallest camera and recorder package available for the capture of high-quality 10-bit 4:2:2 files that are immediately ready for editing.

Ki Pro Mini bridges production and post, effectively eliminating log and capture. It supports SDI and HDMI cameras and key features including:

• 10-bit full-raster recording to Apple ProRes 422 SD and HD formats (including HQ, LT and Proxy)

• Recording of SD/HD files from digital video cameras to Compact Flash (CF) cards

• Mac OS X friendly media and native QuickTime files—no log-and-capture required

• Professional video connectivity through SD/HD-SDI and HDMI I/O

• 2 channels of balanced XLR audio with switch selectable line/mic levels

• 8 channels of embedded digital audio over SDI and HDMI

• Flexible control options including familiar front panel and web browser interfaces

• Simple, plain-language file naming

• Optional Ki Pro Mini Mounting Plates that attach to hot shoes, battery plates and virtually any other accessory bracket

• Optional Mini Stand for convenient desktop operation

�� Aircraft-grade aluminum construction that delivers light weight and maximum ruggedness

Ki Pro Mini is a key component in a streamlined Apple file-based production-to-post workflow, recording native Apple ProRes 422 QuickTime files onto CF cards, which are formatted as HFS+ volumes that are instantly connected to a Mac computer via off-the-shelf CF card readers. It includes two CF card slots, one active and one standby, enabling users to switch from one card to the next at the push of a button for non-stop, run-and-gun recording.

“AJA Ki Pro is the smallest, simplest way to connect production and post, anywhere people want to shoot,” said AJA President Nick Rashby. “It’s smaller than some battery packs and mounts to virtually everything. And like all of the AJA products, Ki Pro Mini delivers unparalleled I/O quality.”

US MSRP for Ki Pro Mini is $1995. For a complete set of features and technical specifications, and a list of our worldwide channel partners, please visit www.aja.com.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion, acquisition and desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information visit www.aja.com.

