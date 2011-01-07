Larry Jordan Covers Motion Graphics In This Week's "Class On Demand Legends Series" Webinar

Hoffman Estates, IL – - Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, is pleased to announce the latest “Class on Demand Legends Series” weekly training webinar featuring acclaimed digital media instructor Larry Jordan. The new webinar, titled “Master Motion - Even If Motion Graphics Scare You” can be accessed today in streaming video delivery format through the Class on Demand Learning Platform (http://www.classondemand.com/legends/).

An expansion of the current Class on Demand training lineup, “Class on Demand Legends Series” provides an exclusive “inside look” at the inner workings of influential industry experts and figureheads. This week, “Master Motion - Even If Motion Graphics Scare You” helps apprehensive Final Cut Pro® editors let go of their fear of learning Motion®. The webinar will help users conquer the Motion interface, discover the power of Motion templates, create simple, yet effective, animated lower-thirds, and design elegant full-screen animated titles using resources from the Motion library.

Pricing and Availability of “Class on Demand Legends Series” featuring Larry Jordan

Each “Class on Demand Legends Series” webinar featuring Larry Jordan is priced at $34.99 USD. For more information about the “Legends Series,” including a full list of available webinars, please visit http://www.classondemand.com/legends/.

About Larry Jordan

Larry Jordan is an internationally renowned consultant and Apple-Certified trainer in digital media with over 30-years experience as a television producer, director and editor with national broadcast and corporate credits. His informative and entertaining teaching style provides video editors around the world with unique techniques, methods and resources to increase productivity and enhance their skills. Based in Los Angeles, he's a member of both the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America.

Jordan writes and edits the free monthly Larry Jordan Final Cut Studio Newsletter, which provides essential information to the interested user of Final Cut®. He is the author of hundreds of hours of online training and five books on Final Cut Studio, published by Peachpit Press and Focal Press®. Jordan is also executive producer and host of the weekly interactive internet radio show and podcast, “Digital Production BuZZ,” providing everything you need to know about digital media, production, post-production and distribution, now and in your digital future (http://www.digitalproductionbuZZ.com).

For more information about Larry Jordan, please visit http://www.larryjordan.biz.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit: http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

All trademarks, company names and products are the property of their respective holders

Class on Demand is a trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated

For Press Only (Class on Demand):

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com