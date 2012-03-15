NAB Super Session looks at Mobile TV, video delivery to point way to future

Mobile DTV will take center stage during the 2012 NAB Show at the "Mobile Video and Mobile TV - Beyond YouTube," Super Session on Monday, April 16.

During the session, industry experts will offer their perspectives on the future of mobile video and mobile broadcasting.

Consumer desire for media content anywhere and anytime continues to tax telecom wireless networks' ability to deliver video via their one-to-one architecture. As a result, wireless companies are imposing data limits on services that have raised concerns among content providers and consumers.

On the other hand, broadcasters' one-to-many architecture has an edge in terms of delivering video to mass audiences with few constraints, an advantage that could serve the industry well in terms of meeting consumer expectations.

Peggy Johnson, who heads global market development for Qualcomm, will deliver the session's keynote address. At Qualcomm, Johnson leads efforts to commercialize new business opportunities, nurture early stage initiatives and develop strategic relationships. In a previous role as executive VP of Qualcomm's Americas and India division, Johnson played a key role in the global development and adoption of 3G wireless broadband technology and services in those regions.

Moderated by Jim Burger, member, Dow Lohnes, the session's panel will include Mark Aitken, VP Advanced Technology, Sinclair Broadcast Group; Salil Dalvi, co-general manager, Mobile Content Venture; Peter Siebert, executive director, DVB Project Office; Jack Perry, CEO and founder, Syncbak; and Cedric Fernandes, VP technology, MobiTV.

Panelists will examine various global technologies and potential business models for future mobile TV use in light of consumer demand. Discussion topics include the effects of data limits put in place by wireless providers, how broadcasters can leverage home grown technologies to their advantage and how the broadcast industry can meet consumers' changing expectations.