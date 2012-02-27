S4M announces name change

Cologne, Germany-based S4M (Solutions for Media) is being renamed arvato systems S4M within the next few weeks, the company announced in February.

arvato Systems, as a subsidiary of arvato AG and a provider of professional IT services, has held an 80 percent stake in S4M since 2006. Together, both companies have completed many projects around the world.

arvato Systems has more than 2000 employees who work at more than 25 sites around the world. In 2010, the company achieved revenue of $310 million.

See arvato systems S4M at 2012 NAB Show booth N6419.