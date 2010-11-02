Anton/Bauer Features New Power Solutions at Createasphere Expo

Company to Display Solutions for MacBook, Canon Digital SLR Cameras and DIONIC HCX High-Current Battery

BURBANK, CA, NOVEMBER 2, 2010 – Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will introduce its new QRC-MBPA power solution for the MacBook at Createasphere Entertainment Technology Expo (Booth 318). In addition, the company will showcase the QR-DSLR power solution for the Canon EOS 60D, EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D Digital SLR cameras and the DIONIC® HCX 120 watt-hour capacity battery featuring a brand new motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss.

The QRC-MBPA Gold Mount® power solution works with MacBook laptops using the Magsafe™ power adapter (sold separately). The QRC-MBPA eliminates the need to purchase or carry additional extended life batteries for the MacBook and can be used with existing Anton/Bauer inventory. In addition, it provides longer run-times when operating high-power demand programs such as Final Cut and seamlessly switches to the internal battery with no loss of data when an Anton/Bauer battery is depleted.

Anton/Bauer is addressing the rising demands of cinematographers adopting Digital SLR camera movie making with its QR-DSLR Gold Mount power solution for the Canon EOS 60D, EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D Digital SLR cameras. The QR-DSLR provides 7.2V power to the camera via the Canon DR-E6 DC coupler, while the PowerTap® provides power for 12V accessories such as monitors, lights, transmitters and other accessories not possible with a standard OEM battery. In addition, it can be worn as a pouch pack or attached to many third-party shoulder support systems, including the Redrock Micro, Cinevate, Shape and Zacuto.

The DIONIC® HCX High-Current Battery is the company’s latest addition to its successful DIONIC series high-current battery line and offers a 120 watt-hour battery capacity and a brand new motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss. The DIONIC HCX’s most exciting feature is its unique, built-in motion detection sensor. After a two-day period without a load, the DIONIC HCX automatically goes into “deep sleep,” significantly reducing self-discharge and allowing extended storage with nearly zero capacity loss. To “awaken” the battery for normal use, customers need only move the battery, thus activating the motion detection feature and as a result, “wake up” the battery. This new motion detection feature significantly increases the overall life of the battery by mitigating lithium-ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use.

ABOUT ANTON/BAUER®

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.