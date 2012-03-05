SpinetiX announces new US distribution channel

SpinetiX, a Swiss digital signage manufacturer, is pleased to announce that its hyper media player technology will be distributed in the US through Convergent Media Systems, a Sony Company. Their hyper media players will be available to view in the US on March 6-9 at the Sony Booth, #623, at DSE Expo 2012.

SpinetiX has appointed Convergent Media Systems as Certified Distribution Partner for the US for all its products. Convergent will be distributing the SpinetiX HMP200 and the new SpinetiX HMP130 Hyper Media Player. The HMP130 was specifically designed and built to operate with the on-board Fusion digital signage software.

“The appointment of Convergent Media Systems as distribution partner reflects our growth in the US. The Convergent team has great experience with helping their dealers and integrators on small and large digital signage installations, and the company offers training, a call center and high level technical support services,” says Serge Konter, Marketing Manager at SpinetiX.

Bryan Smith, Channel Manager at Convergent Media Systems adds: “Our dealer-network offers SpinetiX products as single screen installations or as part of large-scale and complex digital signage projects. We find SpinetiX technology to be easy touse, flexible and it comes with a limited lifetime warranty, which our clients just love.”

A day before DSE, Convergent will host a digital signage training on SpinetiX Hyper Media Player Technology in Las Vegas. More information will be available on www.convergent.com/spinetix.

www.spinetix.com