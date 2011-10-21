Christie Introduces Solaria 2.2 Software Upgrade, Featuring Christie Previsto High Frame Rate Technology, For Stunning 2D and 3D Cinema Presentation

To support exhibitors wanting to future-proof their investments in anticipation of showing high frame rate (HFR) movies – which are currently being developed by Hollywood’s most powerful directors – Christie has announced a powerful software upgrade for its Christie Solaria™ Series of digital cinema projectors.

Christie’s Solaria V.2.2 software application will be available soon and includes Christie Previsto™ High Frame Rate (HFR) technology, among other firmware upgrades, which will allow Christie Solaria Series 2 projectors to accept video content at frame rates as high as 48 and 60 frames per second (FPS). The current industry standard is 24 FPS. HFR technology renders fast-moving objects in exceptional detail, boosting the clarity and smoothness of the image.

Hollywood heavyweights supporting higher frame rates include James Cameron and Peter Jackson. Both have indicated that their new movies, including Cameron’s Avatar 2 & 3, and Jackson’s two-film adaption of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, will be produced in HFR format, and exhibitors will require HFR-capable projectors to screen in theaters. Cameron, a vocal proponent of HFR production, has been touring major industry trade shows around the world, using Christie projectors to illustrate the benefits of higher frame rates, which he says, “will dramatically improve the viewing experience.”

“The transition to a higher frame rate standard is going to happen sooner rather than later, and Christie‘s Previsto HFR technology will protect exhibitors’ long-term investment in their digital cinema projectors,” said Don Shaw, director, Product Management, Christie Entertainment Solutions. “HFR will also provide exhibitors with new business opportunities that include projection of alternative content such as live sporting events, as well as artistic and cultural presentations, such as concerts and operas.”

In support of the transition, Christie also recently announced a historic, five-year agreement with James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment, Inc., to drive research, testing, and development of HFR technology. The two companies will do this by sharing expertise, equipment and intellectual capitals. Christie will also outfit Cameron’s new production facilities that include screening rooms for the next two installments of Avatar. In welcoming the agreement, Cameron praised Christie engineers who, “share the same passion for perfection, for continuously raising the standard of excellence that I do.”

“Christie recognizes the enormous trust exhibitors and partners place in us to provide them with the latest technology, and they also trust Christie to help future-proof their investment,” said Shaw. “The Christie Solaria 2.2 software upgrade reflects our commitment to the exhibition community, to provide our customers and partners with quality products and services that will serve them for the long-term.”

For more information on higher frame rates, visit www.higherframerates.com