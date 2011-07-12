DK-Technologies Helps Dramatico Stays Within Legal Loundness Limits

DK-Technologies has supplied Dramatico Entertainment Ltd, the UK record label set up in the early Naughties by singer/songwriter/producer/arranger Mike Batt, with an MSD100C loudness meter, which it is using to ensure that all its television advertising and promotional campaigns fall within the legal limits for loudness consistency.

DK-Technologies’ range of audio metering products are all complaint with the latest loudness recommendations, including ITU 1770-2, EBU R128 and ATSC A85. The company’s latest product, the DK Meter, is a Compact Audio Loudness Meter (CALM) that is no bigger than a smart phone and is designed to meet increasing demands from the market for cost-effective stereo and 5.1 metering, including loudness. Shown in prototype at NAB 2011, this groundbreaking instrument will start shipping in August with a price tag of just $1295.00 in the US and €995.00 in Europe.

Dramatico invested in a DK MSD 100C Loudness meter in order to ensure that it stayed within BCAP guidelines on audio loudness for TV commercials. The label, which achieved its first resounding success in 2003 with the phenomenal Georgian singer-songwriter Katie Melua, has its own recording studio, from which it also controls the audio output of all of its television advertising.

Andy Page, DK’s UK Director, recommended the MSD 100C Loudness meter as it was specifically designed for monitoring audio loudness. The unit has now been installed at Dramatico’s studios.

“There are many applications where it is necessary to measure and control the perceived loudness of audio signals, but when you are producing commercials that are destined for output via major broadcasters you really have to stay within the recommended BCAP guidelines for loudness or you could incur a fine,” Andy Page says. “DK’s MSD100C Loudness meter is the ideal tool to help broadcasters stay within the law because it tackles the issue of the perceived loudness of the audio signal. Developed in response to requests from top broadcasters and production houses worldwide, including Sky, ITV, the BBC and RAI in Italy, the MSD100C Loudness incorporates ATSC, EBU R128 and ITU Loudness Recommendations and provides accurate loudness matching of audio from a number of different sources. It is ideal for any broadcast or post production facility that wants to measure loudness during production or prior to transmission.”

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com