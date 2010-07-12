WAVES MAXXAUDIO TECHNOLOGIES IMPLEMENTED IN TWO OF TOSHIBA’S 25TH ANNIVERSARY MODELS SOLD IN JAPAN

KNOXVILLE, TN, July 12, 2010 — The CE Division of Waves Audio Ltd. announced today that its latest MaxxAudio3 algorithms are now being implemented in two of Toshiba’s 25th Anniversary models sold in Japan. MaxxAudio is being used to enhance the sound of dynabook Qosmio DX, a combination computer and TV rolled into one, as well as its libretto® W100, the world’s first dual-touch screen mini notebook. Both models that integrate MaxxAudio are available exclusively in Japan, and use MaxxAudio primarily as a volume enhancer to deliver big sound from small speakers. The 25th Anniversary dynabook Qosmio DX and libretto W100 both include an exclusive on-screen Waves widget: with the click of a mouse, users have instant access to MaxxAudio features and presets.

Waves is the industry leader in professional audio digital signal processing technologies, heard on hit records, major motion pictures, and popular video games the world over. Waves IP employs the same algorithms used in Waves pro audio processors, resulting in powerful development tools for manufacturers such as Toshiba and outstanding sonic performance for consumers.

MaxxAudio 3 is the next generation of embedded software, featuring new and improved bass management for small speakers, patented dialog detection and enhancement technologies, and a state-of-the-art Leveler for comprehensive perceived loudness control.

Key features include:

MaxxBass for improved perceived bass response

MaxxTreble for increased high frequency fidelity

MaxxStereo for expanded stereo imaging of headphones and speakers

MaxxDialog for clear and crisp dialog

MaxxVolume for dynamic conditioning and level maximization

MaxxLeveler for steady volume

“We are honored that Toshiba’s Japan Division has chosen Waves technology yet again, leading innovation in audio performance, and implementing our MaxxAudio in two of its 25th Anniversary models for the Japanese market,” says Tomer Elbaz, General Manager of Waves Semiconductor and Licensing Division. “Working together, for the fourth consecutive year now, the Waves and Toshiba teams have had great success in bringing the Waves tradition of audio engineering excellence and studio-quality sound to Toshiba customers in Japan, enhancing end-user satisfaction.”

For more information, please visit www.toshiba.com and www.maxx.com.