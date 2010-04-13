Le Studio Mobile Provides World 5.1 Audio Feed for Vancouver Olympics

Montreal, Canada⎯Le Studio Mobile recently spent six weeks in Vancouver providing 5.1 audio mixes for broadcast coverage of the Opening, Closing, and Medal Ceremonies of the 2010 Olympic games as well as mixes of nightly musical entertainment.

Le Studio Mobile used its complete arsenal of professional audio equipment including dual Yamaha DM2000v2 digital consoles, handling all inputs from BC Place for music, vocals, announcements and speeches. John Simpson, of Sydney, Australia was the mix engineer assisted by Brian Power of Halifax, Nova Scotia. All elements were recorded on four 48-tracks recorders.

For the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, 96 inputs were used, fed through an Opticore double fiber-optics system. The daily musical acts utilized another 96 inputs through the mobile truck’s Yamaha/Neutrik pre-amp/fiber-optics kit. “Switching from one system to the other was easily accomplished, using our RME MADI interfaces that enabled us to easily go from rehearsing the Closing Ceremonies to preparing for the headliner acts,” states Guillaume Bengle, owner of Le Studio Mobile.

“The Opening and Closing Olympic Ceremonies were enormous productions,” says Bengle. Live performances included Neil Young and k.d. lang, with daily headlining performances by Burton Cummings, INXS, Hedley, Theory of a Dead Man, Nelly Furtado, Bare Naked Ladies, Paul Brandt, Trooper, Loverboy, Billy Talent, Stereophonics, and Great Big Sea.

For more information on Le Studio Mobile, visit www.studiomobile.com.

For more information on Yamaha DM2000 digital consoles, visit www.yamahaca.com.

Pictured: L. to R.: Guillaume Bengle and engineer John Simpson

-END-

About Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc.:

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. (YCAS) provides a full line of integrated professional audio products offering complete systems solutions for the broadcast, sound reinforcement/installed sound, touring, commercial recording, and post production markets. With the addition of NEXO to the product line, the company remains the official U.S. and Canadian distributor for all NEXO speaker models. YCAS offers comprehensive in-house and field product training for its customers, a dedicated dealer network, and 24/7 technical support.