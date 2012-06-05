Sencore Announces First Distributor Partnership in Spain

Madrid-Based SAPEC to Sell Full Line of Sencore Broadcast Products

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- June 5, 2012 -- Sencore announced today that it has signed a reseller agreement under which Spain's SAPEC will distribute Sencore's full line of high-quality content delivery and signal monitoring solutions. Sencore continues to identify reseller partnerships to support customer needs on a global basis.

"The Sencore brand and product line is a good fit for SAPEC. Sencore's video delivery solutions along with its proven reliable compression and monitoring technology will provide us a competitive edge in servicing our major customers," said Miguel Angel Cristobal, director general of SAPEC.

"We are pleased to partner with SAPEC as we continue executing our strategic plan to expand coverage in the European market. Based on rigorous due diligence, we determined that SAPEC is a reliable, best-in-class solution provider and we look forward to working with them to deliver quality, cutting-edge solutions to their customers," said Tony Oehlerking, Sencore's general manager of international business development.

About SAPEC

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, SAPEC designs, manufactures and distributes telecommunications equipment for audio and video compression and transmission. The company is a global leader in proprietary MPEG encoding and decoding systems. For additional information, please visit www.sapec.es.

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes signal processing products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry -- including IP-based video delivery and OTT applications -- Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

