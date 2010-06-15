Gearhouse Broadcast Chooses LYNX Technik AG yellobriks for 2010 World Cup Production Support

LYNX Technik AG, provider of award-winning modular interface solutions for the broadcast and professional AV industries, announces that UK-based Gearhouse Broadcast has purchased 96 yellobrik CDH 1811 SDI to HDMI converters for use in the 2010 World Cup International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The International Broadcast Center (IBC) consists of television studios, production rooms, technical rooms and related office spaces that will transmit content of the 2010 World Cup to billions of viewers around the world. Various high profile unilateral global broadcast clients of Gearhouse Broadcast will use the LYNX Technik yellobrik SDI to HDMI converters for their production gallery monitoring in the IBC.

The yellobrik CDH 1811 SDI to HDMI converters will be used as monitoring solutions to convert SDI signals to HDMI for driving 23” and 46” HDMI displays. SDI video inputs from a multiviewer and a routing switcher are fed through the yellobrik converters onto 1920 x 1080 Sony, LG and Samsung monitors as standard HDMI signals for reference monitoring and display of incoming game feeds.

The enhanced audio de-embedding feature-set of the converters also allows Gearhouse Broadcast clients’ to drive several separate audio monitors. Any two of the 16 supported audio channels from an incoming video signal can be de-embedded and output as digital AES or analog audio, or embedded into the HDMI output.

“After a shoot-out with several other products, the HDMI signal quality from the yellobrik SDI to HDMI converters proved to be superior,” comments Kevin Moorhouse, Chief Operating Officer, Gearhouse Broadcast, Gravity Media Group. “The audio functionality was also extremely important to us and the ability to easily switch to various AES audio groups was a unique feature in the yellobrik converter. It also offers a looping HD-SDI output which is useful for feeding additional displays from the same SDI source.”

Also unique to the CDH 1811 yellobrik is its selectable timecode and metadata overlay mode. The converter detects and displays timecode formats, indicates audio presence and also detects the presence of key metadata parameters in the incoming SDI stream.

All user controls are located on the top of the module clearly labelled and easily accessible. This facilitates simple changes to module function and configuration without referring to a manual. Audio selection is simple using the integrated rotary switch.

About yellobrik:

Yellobrik are a range of standalone modular "brick" style interface products for broadcast and professional use. They are compact, simple to understand, easy to use and, all information is printed on the module, and all controls and settings are always easily accessible (no manuals needed). Each yellobrik includes the power supply, mounting brackets and comes in a custom plastic case for transport and storage. A 1RU yellobrik rack frame accommodates up to 14 yellobriks and includes external 12VDC power inputs, primary and redundant power options, as well as power failure alarm GPO outputs.

The yellobrik line includes: • SDI to HDMI Converter

• HD / SD Sync Pulse Generator with Genlock

• 3G SDI Reclocking Distribution Amplifier

• 3G SDI to Fiber Optic Transmitters (10 Km, 40 Km)

• 3G Fiber to SDI Receiver

• 3G Fiber Optic / SDI Transceivers (10 Km, 40 Km)

• 3G Bidirectional Fiber Optic / SDI Transceiver

All yellobriks and accessories have a 2 year warranty.

For more information on the new range of standalone modular "brick" style interface products, please visit: www.yellobrik.com.