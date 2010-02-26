MIKE CURB COLLEGE OF ART, MUSIC AND SCIENCE AT DAYTONA STATE COLLEGE DEBUTS NEW TEACHING STUDIO WITH EQUIPMENT SOURCED BY GUITAR CENTER PROFESSIONAL

— GC Pro found everything the new Music Production Technology associates degree program needed, from handmade microphones to the Genex eight-channel hard disk recorder, as well as one of the last Lexicon 960L’s in the world —

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, February 25, 2010 — The new Music Production Technology program at the Mike Curb College of Art, Music and Science at Daytona State College offers one of the most unique educational opportunities in the state of Florida. Two of the finest performance venues in the region are digitally linked to a new state-of-the-art recording studio featuring cutting-edge technology, including surround sound recording and mixing. The program commenced classes in January of this year, and the Music Production Technology Advisory Panel that helped with the development of the facilities consisted of a virtual who’s-who in professional audio, including Mike Cronin for acoustic design; mastering engineer Jim Kaiser; independent record/mix engineers Steve Bishir, Chuck Ainlay and Bob Bullock; and Aaron Bowlin from Curb Records. To equip a teaching facility at this level required a supplier with extensive resources, and that’s what Daytona State College’s faculty found in Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users.

GC Pro took the equipment list from Program Developer and Senior Instructor Jake Niceley and filled it exactly, including the Genex GX9000 8trk DSD hard disk recorder, Tube Tech CL 1B Opto Compressor, Purple Audio MC76 limiting amplifier, Empirical Labs Distressors, Manley Variable Mu® Stereo Limiter Compressor, Neve 33609 JD Stereo Limiter/Compressor, Neve 1084 CH Mic Pre/EQ, TASCAM DVR1000 multi-format playback system and an Avid Pro Tools HD3 system with four combined Apple iMac® computer/Avid Mbox Pro student workstations.

One of the more exotic pieces of equipment that Daytona State College students enrolled in the Music Production Technology program will work with is the Korby KAT 4 microphone system, handmade in Nashville, which allows instructors and students to switch out removable capsules modeled after classic microphones including the ELAM 251, Neumann U47 and U67, and AKG C 12.

They’ll also get to work on one of the last Lexicon 960L reverb processors ever made. Even though Lexicon has discontinued manufacture of the processor, since it was on Niceley’s equipment list, it was something GC Pro’s resourceful sales representatives made it a priority to find. They discovered a demo unit used in a retail environment, checked it carefully for any obvious problems, then sent it to Lexicon, which refurbished it and sent it back with an as-new warranty.

“That kind of ability to get you exactly what you want or need is amazing, and it‘s the reason we went with GC Pro,” says Niceley, who adds that GC Pro also came in with the absolute lowest prices in its bids, as well. “The equipment list helps differentiate a school from others, just as it sets a recording studio apart from its competitors. GC Pro made sure that we got everything that we believe we need to provide a first-class education here, one that will give our graduates a competitive edge in the real world. GC Pro’s sales people were right on the case, and even after the equipment was installed, they were there for us: they sent a Pro Tools trainer to help us get up to speed on the way that system interfaces with the SSL Duality console we have in the studio. They’re a great company to work with.”