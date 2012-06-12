RTW Demos Products at the Stagetec Asia Booth During Broadcast Asia 2012

SUNTEC, SINGAPORE, JUNE 12, 2012 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce that during this year's Broadcast Asia show, Stagetec Asia (4U3-01) will have on display RTW's new TM3, the latest addition to its TouchMonitor family of products, as well as a TM9 TouchMonitor integrated into one of Stagetec Asia's audio consoles, a desktop TM7 TouchMonitor and the flagship SurroundControl 31960SD, which supports the new EBU/ITU loudness regulations. Attendees are invited to stop by the Stagetec Asia booth for demonstrations of all products and a chance to speak with RTW executives. The show will be held June 19 - 22.

TouchMonitor Series, TM3

The new TM3, which had a successful launch and continues to far exceed its original order goals, includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitor versions and is controlled using a touch-sensitive display. With its budget-friendly base price, a 4.3-inch touch screen and stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is a highly appealing, compact solution ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms. Featuring PPM and true-peak instruments, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Instruments include single-channel and summing bar graphs, an LRA instrument and numerical displays. The basic version handles analog and digital stereo audio, while the 5.1 option adds the support of six-channel digital input.

TouchMonitor Series, TM9 and TM7

Introduced in 2010, the TouchMonitor series is a new range of products that RTW designed to support all relevant loudness recommendations such as EBU R128 or ATSC A/85, with true peak metering, flexible I/O options with up to 16/32 input channels, a fully modular software design and more. On display will be the TM9 and TM7, which both combine unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive, 9- or 7-inch GUI touchscreen. Last fall, RTW introduced new firmware, version 1.14, for the TouchMonitor series, which includes various performance and stability optimizations, as well as new function enhancements and improved ergonomics.

31960SD SurroundControl

Stagetec Asia will also have on display RTW's new software and hardware upgrades for the 31960SD SurroundControl, designed to support the new EBU/ITU loudness regulations. Combining control, analysis and monitoring of eight-channel 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound into a single system, RTW's unique Surround Sound Analyzer is at the heart of the entire 31900 series. Its house-shaped display offers an easy-to-read visual report of overall sound loudness and sound pressure level, phase correlation and level differences among channels.

In March, RTW announced Stagetec Asia as its exclusive distributor in Malaysia. Stagetec Asia is focusing on all sales, service and support for RTW's line of audio measurement products, further strengthening the company's customer reach in Asia.

ABOUT STAGETEC ASIA:

Stagetec Asia is a regional office of Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup based in Cyberjaya, Malaysia. It has a complete audio infrastructure network and core equipments for broadcast, as well as the live sound industry. Stagetec Asia offers complete solutions, bringing the latest technology in surround sound system, audio for HD production, digital audio networking, electro-acoustic system and many more. Welcome to the world of Stagetec Asia. For more information, visit our website at http://www.stagetecasia.com

ABOUT RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 40 years of experience in designing, producing and marketing sophisticated recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on peak meters and audio vectorscopes, which are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The company's current product portfolio includes its TouchMonitor series, a new range of audio metering products that combine unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface and multichannel TFT-based monitoring systems for integrated surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. In June 2008, RTW was certified for the internationally accepted DIN EN ISO 9001:2000 quality-management standard.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.