Telex RadioCom shows the BTR-80N Narrow Band Synthesized Dual-Channel Wireless Intercom System at NAB 2010, Booth #C4337

The Telex RadioCom BTR-80N Narrow Band wireless intercom system offers the most comprehensive, user friendly and versatile set of features available in wireless intercom systems anywhere in the world.

Providing an unprecedented 25 kHz of modulated bandwidth, the BTR-80N Narrow Band system will allow more users per channel in the cramped UHF spectrum. Combining the award-winning performance of the BTR-800 wireless intercom system with revolutionary Narrow Band technology and additional innovative features, the BTR-80N is the best-performing, most

versatile wireless intercom system ever made.

In addition to providing excellent audio performance, the Narrow Band system inherits all the standard features of the industry-leading BTR-800 system, including DSP digital processing, Intelligent Power Control, and many others. The BTR-80N Narrow Band system offers up to four full duplex wireless TR-80N or TR-82N beltpacks per base station. An unlimited number of additional beltpacks can be added in half-duplex operation.

Additional features include selectable transmitter power output, selectable receiver squelch control, RF meter display on base station and beltpack displays, remote battery indicators on base station display, low battery tone indicator on beltpack, and AC or DC power input on base station. The BTR-80N system can also operate simultaneously in Two-Wire and Four-

Wire mode for the ultimate flexibility when linking to other systems.

