Fast Forward Video sideKick HD recorder elevates image recording to higher level
At the 2012 NAB Show, Fast Forward Video (FFV) will unveil sideKick HD, a multiformat, straight-to-edit, camera-mountable DVR.
Designed to ease production workflows and satisfy the demands of both producers and post-production editors, the sideKick HD enables users to get the most out of their camcorders without compromising on quality.
The new sideKick HD offers high-quality image recording in a camera-mountable solution. While most camcorders are capable of delivering a data stream of 30Mb/s at 50:1 compression, the sideKick HD is able to record at 220Mb/s at 7:1 compression.
The sideKick HD attaches to any HD camcorder or HDSLR using a standard ¼-20 mount. As a true straight-to-edit DVR, the system records to off-the-shelf, hot-swappable 2.5in SSD drives in native ProRes (for Apple Final Cut Pro) or DNxHD (Avid) NLE formats.
See Fast Forward Video at 2012 NAB Show booth C6313.
