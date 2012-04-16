Digital Rapids Showcases Real-World Media Workflow Breakthroughs and UltraViolet Support with Transcode Manager 2.0

April 16, 2012 -- NAB Show, Las Vegas, Booth SL5624: Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative solutions and technology for bringing content to wider audiences -- is showcasing practical, real-world examples of the exceptional efficiency and flexibility of the upcoming Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 automated, high-volume media processing software at the 2012 NAB Show.

Powered by the new Kayak workflow platform (please see separate press release), version 2.0 of Transcode Manager combines its long-standing hallmarks of superior output quality and format flexibility with intelligent, logic-driven workflow automation; dynamic, on-demand licensing and deployment; intuitive, visual workflow design tools; and a deep ecosystem of third-party technology partners. Demonstrations will highlight how these core capabilities and key new features address the opportunities and challenges faced by premium content providers today, from enabling advanced multi-platform publishing to solving efficiency bottlenecks in high-volume operations.

The first demonstration features the creation of UltraViolet(tm) Common File Format (CFF) media assets in support of the Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem's (DECE) UltraViolet initiative. Transcode Manager 2.0 will be shown running a streamlined, automated UltraViolet CFF production workflow from encoding through packaging, including new support for Dolby(r) Digital Plus -- which delivers high-quality audio across any compatible device -- and DTS-HD(r) (including the high-efficiency DTS Express(tm) profile) audio within the CFF specification.

UltraViolet enables consumers to create personal digital entertainment collections, with the freedom to access their content both at home and on-the-go across multiple devices. CFF makes download functionality consistent across all UltraViolet retailers, empowering consumers to move or copy downloaded files directly among any UltraViolet-compliant device or app, without need for additional downloads or use of bandwidth. Digital Rapids has recently joined the DECE consortium, further strengthening the company's commitment to UltraViolet and the premium organizations supporting it.

"We are pleased to welcome Digital Rapids -- respected leaders in media transformation and workflow solutions -- as a DECE member," said Mark Teitell, General Manager and Executive Director of DECE. "DECE continues to expand its membership with innovative and forward-thinking companies, as they are the key drivers that bring the benefits of UltraViolet to consumers."

A second demonstration replicates a typical advanced media processing workflow used by content owners, studios and post production facilities. Encompassing all aspects of media transformation from multi-stage image processing to transcoding and packaging in a single, streamlined solution set, Transcode Manager 2.0 eliminates the need for separate tools from multiple vendors to accomplish the same goals and simplifies management through a single, unified interface. Transcode Manager 2.0 also overcomes the video processing bit depth limitations typically found in other transformation tools and workflows, providing a robust processing pipeline with 16-bit precision.

"There's no better way to showcase the extensive benefits of Transcode Manager 2.0 than to mirror the top-of-mind issues and pain points content owners and distributors are facing today, from overcoming operational bottlenecks to integrating new technology standards into their workflows," said Darren Gallipeau, Product Manager at Digital Rapids. "Leveraging the Kayak platform's component-based ease of technology integration and intelligent workflow efficiency, Transcode Manager 2.0 gives customers exceptional control of their processes, enabling them to streamline their operations and respond faster to changing market dynamics and new opportunities."

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions is being showcased in booth number SL5624 at the 2012 NAB Show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.