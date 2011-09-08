Harman’s Studer Unveils Range of Remote Stageboxes at all Budget and Configuration Levels

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands — Responding to customer requests for lower-budget or simpler connectivity options on the range of Studer Vista mixing consoles, Studer has supplemented its highly flexible and expandable D21m remote stagebox system with two new models, both with a more fixed architecture.

The Studer D21m I/O system is based on card frames, each having the capability of accepting a wide range of different audio format cards, and multiple stageboxes can be easily distributed around large facilities.

But customers are requesting simpler and lower-cost solutions so Studer has responded with two new options.

Firstly, the new Studer Vi Stagebox provides a 6U solution including 64 analogue mic/line input XLRs and 32 analogue line output XLRs, with the option to replace any of the 8-channel cards with an alternative format such as AES, CobraNet™, Aviom or EtherSound™. The Stagebox also includes eight channels of GPIO with relay-controlled outputs and features redundant power supplies as standard. A 64x64 MADI HD link is fitted as standard to connect to the console’s SCore DSP rack, and multiple Vi stageboxes can be connected to provide a larger pool of I/O.

Secondly, the Studer Compact Stagebox provides a very cost-effective solution in just 4U, offering as standard 32 analogue inputs and 16 analogue outputs (but can be ordered in other configurations), together with eight channels of GPIO and two standard single D21m option card slots to add SDI, ADAT connectivity etc. The Compact Stagebox also links to the console via a MADI optical connection. The addition of the D21m slots provides an excellent method of deriving a multichannel recording feed via MADI.

