Workflow training event announced for October 18 in Chicago

Leveraging automation and IT-based tools to boost productivity

Overland Park, KS (August 24) - Broadcast Engineering magazine, the leader in delivering broadcast education, announces a Workflow educational event October 18 at the Holiday Inn Chicago Mart Plaza from 8:00 AM to 4:15 PM CST. The event is designed to help broadcast and production professionals who are facing the need to maximize efficiency throughout their organizations learn how to leverage IT-based solutions to streamline their operations' workflow.

Event sessions and panel discussions include:

• Ingest, playout, and transcoding in an IT-based network for broadcast

• Tuning media storage to meet demands of high speed file transfers

• BXF integration: Master Control, Traffic and the back office

• Content Management + Archiving in an IT Workflow

• Cloud Computing: The present and future potential for operational efficiencies

Speakers include:

• Bhavik Vyas, Director of Technology, Sales + Partnerships, Aspera Inc.

• David Sallak, Chief Strategist for Media + Entertainment, Isilon Systems

• Steven Smith, Director of TV Automation, WideOrbit

• Brian Campanotti, Chief Technology Officer, Front Porch Digital

• Tom Ohanian, Business Development Executive, Digital Media Strategy, Cisco Systems

• And more!

In addition to a special presentation during lunch, key industry vendors will be present throughout the day to showcase their new technology solutions and products. Attendees will be able to view demos, network with peers and have the chance to win an iPad2.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN. Early Bird Pricing is available through October 1, 2011. For more full agenda information about this event, please visit the Workflow event site.