HARMAN’s AKG Introduces DMS 70 Digital Wireless Microphone System

VIENNA, Austria – Highlighting the latest in reliable digital wireless capabilities, HARMAN’s AKG introduces its DMS 70 digital wireless microphone system – the first true uncompressed digital wireless system in the industry. The DMS 70 operates in the 2.4GHz ISM band, a worldwide license-free frequency range, to ensure top-quality wireless operation for every customer.

“HARMAN’s AKG DMS 70 system offers exceptional studio-quality sound, thanks to its uncompressed digital audio transmission capability,” said Thomas Umbauer, Product Manager, AKG. “The DMS 70 is designed for the most exacting applications where the highest level of wireless audio performance is required.”

DMS 70 is ideal for live sound, club sound, conferences, seminars, schools and universities and other critical uses. The entire DMS 70 package includes: AKG’s DSR 70 Receiver, DPT 70 Digital Pocket Transmitter and DHT 70 Digital Handheld Transmitter wireless mic, as well as a DSR 70 rack mount kit and power supply and other accessories.

All DMS 70 devices are available separately and in the following packages: the Vocal Set Dual, Instrumental Set Dual and Vocal/Instrumental Set Dual.

The DMS 70 features bidirectional communication between the transmitter and receiver and dynamic frequency selection that provides “intelligent” operation. Its easy setup functions make the system simple to use even for less experienced operators. DMS 70 operates with AES 128-bit encryption, OFDM (Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiplexing) modulation and digital controlled antenna diversity for clear, secure 2-way wireless communication.

The DSR 70 receiver can receive up to four channels of audio, which can be mixed down directly to its balanced XLR sum output. The DHT 70 mic employs AKG’s D5 supercardioid capsule to deliver outstanding sound quality with feedback and noise suppression.

DMS 70 offers a number of additional features including auto power off function for all transmitters, power off from receiver side for all connected transmitters, battery status monitoring, adjustable mic/guitar input level (DPT 70), high/low level gain switch (DHT 70) and more.

