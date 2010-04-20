Blackmagic Design Announces UltraStudio Pro

NAB 2010, Las Vegas, USA - April 12, 2010 - Blackmagic Design today announced UltraStudio Pro, the world’s first broadcast quality SD/HD capture and playback solution for USB 3.0 computers! UltraStudio Pro combines the latest broadcast technology into an attractive ultra-thin design that fits into modern client friendly post production environments.

UltraStudio Pro includes the mind blowing speed of the new USB 3.0 interface, which is ten times the speed of regular USB, and runs at a massive 4.8 Gb/s speed. USB 3.0 easily has enough speed for the highest quality uncompressed 10 bit HD video with the maximum real time effects possible!

UltraStudio Pro’s innovative design looks great on the desktop while hiding the cables behind the unit. With dozens of audio and video connections built in, the new style of design is critical to keeping cables hidden and editors can keep their studio neat and clean! UltraStudio Pro’s chassis is machined from solid metal with high grip silicon feet, so it’s strong enough to withstand harsh broadcast environments and won’t move around when heavy cables are connected. UltraStudio Pro also includes audio level meters for accurate audio level calibration.

UltraStudio Pro provides a massive number of video and audio connections including 3 Gb/s SDI, HDMI, analog component, composite, s-video, 4 channel analog audio, 2 channel AES/ EBU audio, genlock/tri-sync and RS422 deck control connections. UltraStudio Pro even includes a broadcast quality 7 foot/2 meter breakout cable, so users will save hundreds of dollars because they don’t need to purchase expensive professional video and audio cables!

An independent SDI output is included that is down converted for simultaneous HD and SD monitoring. A new built in hardware up, down and cross converter lets you edit in one format, and then output to any HD or SD format! Now its easy to edit in one format and then deploy in either SD, 720HD or 1080HD while leaving all CPU time dedicated to real time effects. Selection is possible between letterbox, anamorphic 16:9 and pillar- box 4:3 video formats!

“With USB 3.0 becoming more common on computers, we are excited to be able to completely rethink how broadcast products are designed! This new upright design really shows that high technology broadcast products don’t need to be ugly! I am so excited by how much leading edge technology we have been able to build into such a thin design”, said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design, “I think UltraStudio Pro will help make high quality editing more exciting because with USB 3.0, we have more freedom to be creative in how we design products, and the result is a wonderful solution that looks great, hides the cables, works as an audio level meter and is incredibly compact and portable. I have dreamed of being able to make products like UltraStudio Pro for many years, and it’s one of the most exciting products we have ever built!”

UltraStudio Pro Key Features

• 10 bit 3 Gb/s SDI for capture and playback, supports both SD and HD.

• 10 bit HDMI 1.3 for capture and playback, supports both SD and HD.

• 10 bit analog component capture and playback, supports both SD and HD.

• S-Video capture and playback, down converted when working in HD.

• Composite capture and playback, down converted when working in HD.

• Dedicated SD-SDI output for down converted SD output when in HD, or SD key channel out.

• Hardware up, down cross converter selectable Letterbox, Anamorphic 16:9, center-cut SD and more.

• Built in internal SD keying, or select to output both fill and key via SD/HD-SDI and SD-SDI outputs.

• 8 channels of SDI audio capture and playback in HD and SD.

• 2 channels of AES/EBU audio capture and playback with sample rate converter on input.

• 4 channels of XLR professional analog audio capture and playback.

• Genlock/Tri-Sync reference input for locking to large systems.

• RS-422 remote control for broadcast decks.

• Includes 2 meter or 7 foot breakout cable.

• Includes developer SDK for custom development.

• USB 3.0 computer connection at 4.8 Gb/s speeds for maximum real time effects.

• Includes Media Express software for real time capture and playback of media.

• Real time effects in Adobe Premiere™ Pro, supports After Effects, Fusion, Photoshop and more.

Availability and Price

UltraStudio Pro will be available in late April for US$895 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.