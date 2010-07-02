PRG Distribution North America Partners with ChainMaster

PRG Distribution North Americais pleased to announce their distribution partnership for North America, Mexico, Central America and South America with electric chain hoist manufacturer ChainMaster.

Manufacturing motors for the entertainment industry since 1993, ChainMaster introduced the first variable speed VarioLift motor in 1998. Their product line spans from 1/4 to 12 ton motors, 2-32 channel control boxes, their XYZ computer control for large jobs, and trolleys. ChainMaster was recently awarded the rigging contract for the Qatar Convention Center in Doha and is supplying that venue with nearly 1,800 VarioLifts and seven 256-channel control systems.

“We are very happy to partner with ChainMaster,” said Tim Brennan, Vice President of PRG Distribution. “When I saw the precision placement and the low noise level of the VarioLift at the Prolight+Sound show, I knew that Frank Hartung, owner of ChainMaster, was making the exact type of equipment we were looking for. PRG is committed to offering high-quality, state-of-the-art entertainment technology solutions, and we are pleased and excited to be working with the best of the motor industry.”

For more information on PRG Distribution, please visit www.prgdistribution.com.

About PRG Distribution North America—PRG Distribution distributes entertainment technology product lines from leading global manufacturers to dealers in North America, Europe and Asia. PRG Distribution North America stocks and distributes these products and parts from a dedicated warehouse in Dallas, Texas to dealers across the US and Canada.