Apantac Debuts New Universal Multiviewers that Support HDMI / DVI / VGA / YPbPr / YC / Composite / SDI Inputs at NAB2010

Apantac LLC, designer and developer of high quality, cost effective multiviewers and signal processing equipment continues to diversify their family of Multiviewers with the launch of the TAHOMA-DE Series of Multiviewers. They will be showcased at NAB 2010, Booth Number N4029 and are part of the award-winning TAHOMA platform of Multiviewers.

The TAHOMA-DE Multiviewers were primarily designed for the growing multi-image display processing demands of the command and control, medical, security, and a variety of Professional AV markets.

The TAHOMA-DE series of Multiviewers are truly universal in nature whereby each input can be configured to auto-detect 4, 8, 12 or 16 HDMI / DVI / VGA / YPbPr / YC / Composite sources or an optional HD / SD-SDI source. One of the most compact Multiviewers on the market, the TAHOMA-DE supports 8 high resolution inputs in a single rack unit or 16 high resolution inputs in 2 rack units. The TAHOMA-DE series includes four models and are available in either 1 RU or 2 RU, depending on the model.

The TAHOMA-DE Multiviewers include an integrated CATx extender for extending sources up to 115 feet.

Apantac’s TAHOMA platform utilizes a skin technology that allows users to customize their on-screen display of graphics including; borders, labels, fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces, logos, embedded audio, discrete audio meters and audio / video alarms. Video windows on the display may include multiple labels, and support UMD, OMD, IMD and standalone labels.

TAHOMA-DE Multiviewers include 16 channels of embedded audio per input with 4 channels of discrete analog or digital audio as an option. Audio can be associated with the video windows or work as standalone audio meters. Analog or AES audio options can be added at any time during or after purchase.

TAHOMA-DE supports DVI/HDMI/VGA outputs at resolutions up to 2048x1080 (50 / 60 Hz), including support for 1080p. It also supports an optional HD / SD-SDI output.

TAHOMA-DE modules can be controlled several ways including; via the front panel buttons, a simple preset panel, the Apantac ASCII protocol, via a Control Module with GPI inputs assigned to presets, and the Apantac Director software - a configuration and control application.

For more information, visit Apantac at NAB 2010 Booth No. N4029.