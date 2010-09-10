Pilat Media Announces OBIEE-Compatible Version of IBMS:Intelligence for Customized Business Analytics

AMSTERDAM and LONDON -- Sept. 10, 2010 -- Pilat Media today announced at IBC2010 the release of a new version of IBMS:Intelligence, the business analytics add-on product for the company's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS). The new version is compatible with Oracle(R) Business Intelligence Suite Enterprise Edition (OBIEE) and gives the user expanded flexibility in organizing and presenting analytical data to improve the decision making process.

IBMS:Intelligence now supports more focused business analysis in which multiple customized dashboards can be created to suit different management levels and needs. For example, a sales manager will be able to easily monitor his or her sales representatives' performance with the system providing alerts that highlight any anomalies that require more attention. Revenue managers, on the other hand, can view dashboards that display a wide spectrum of data which include content analysis. These vertical and horizontal data presentations enable better control of profits from sales and other sources.

IBMS:Intelligence consists of a data warehouse, an analysis tool, and a dashboard. Logical information clusters including revenue activity, inventory, ratings, program costs and content P&L, and client commitments can be analyzed across multiple dimensions such as time periods, channels, agencies, advertisers, sales force, products, and markets. The data can then be presented on the dashboard for a customizable graphical representation of business performance against selected Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and in a variety of easy-to-understand reports.

"With this newly expanded OBIEE compatibility, IBMS:Intelligence gives broadcast managers an even more insightful decision support system -- with better interactivity and complete control over the selection and presentation of business data," said Bob Lamb, CTO, Pilat Media.

The new version of IBMS:Intelligence is compatible with all IBMS versions and is available now. IBMS:Intelligence and all IBMS products will be demonstrated at IBC2010 at the Pilat Media Stand C46 in Hall 3.

