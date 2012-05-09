Triveni Digital's Ralph Bachofen to Chair, Discuss Audio Loudness Monitoring at BroadcastAsia2012

PRINCETON, N.J. -- May 7, 2012 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Ralph Bachofen, the company's vice president of sales and head of marketing, will serve as a chairperson and speaker during the BroadcastAsia2012 International Conference in Singapore. Bachofen will chair the File Based Workflow and Media Asset Management track beginning 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 19, and will present on "Loudness Monitoring and Quality of Service," at 4:00 p.m. on June 20 during the Strategies for Broadcasters - Technology & Green Broadcasting track. His presentation will cover successful approaches to MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream monitoring, including a detailed analysis about how to identify audio loudness issues, establish error severity, and prioritize engineering resources in order to address urgent issues.

"Inconsistent loudness levels during broadcasts have become such a common complaint that lawmakers and regulators worldwide are creating guidelines and standards designed to mitigate these discrepancies. Therefore, audio monitoring is a critical issue for today's broadcasters and TV stations," said Bachofen. "During this presentation, I will focus on the specific challenges that broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and mobile networks face in monitoring and analyzing the audio loudness of their DTV streams according to industry specifications, including ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770."

Bachofen will outline effective implementation of real-time logging and export of LKFS/LUFS loudness measurements within the larger monitoring workflow. The presentation will also examine how ongoing loudness measurement and error reporting can be used as a valuable tool in maintaining service quality, identifying programming or advertising most commonly linked with loudness issues, and providing essential forensic evidence of regulatory compliance.

Bachofen has more than 15 years of experience in voice and multimedia over IP, telecommunications, and in the semiconductor business. His professional career includes senior technical and marketing roles at Conexant Systems, Siemens, and Accelerated Networks. Bachofen holds an executive master's degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in telecommunication technologies. An expert on the role of metadata in the effective provision and monitoring of all DTV services, he is a frequent speaker on the topics of audio loudness monitoring and compliance, advanced broadcast platforms, and mobile DTV delivery.

