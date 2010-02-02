CANON U.S.A. REALiS SX6 MULTIMEDIA LCOS PROJECTORS DELIVER PRECISE DETAIL FOR COMPUTER-AIDED DESIGN CLASSES

Careful attention to detail is essential for students learning the techniques of Computer Aided Design (CAD). This is why teachers at Michigan’s Fenton High School chose REALiS SX6 Multimedia LCOS Projectors from Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging. With crisp SXGA+ (1400 x 1050) native resolution display, 3500 lumens of brightness, a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and an Adobe RGB color-match system, REALiS SX6 Multimedia LCOS Projectors provide the intricate detail and clarity essential for viewing complex visual information.

“I wanted a higher-resolution projector because I teach mainly CAD, and a lot of the images have to be very bright and crisp to see the detail we’re talking about,” explained Andrew Cocagne, a teacher at Fenton High School. “This is especially true when we’re creating drawings that consist mainly of lines that are fairly thin. If you don’t have sufficient resolution those lines can look really jagged or they may not even look like lines at all. You can lose the detail that you’re trying to present. Our students are learning how to follow the detail standards that drafting professionals use around the world. They are learning how to draw things to that standard, how to label them properly, and how to include the necessary amount of detail. This is why Canon’s REALiS SX6 Multimedia LCOS Projectors are essential for our classes.”

Canon’s REALiS Multimedia LCOS Projectors accurately display easy-to-read type as small as 7 pt. The technology that achieves such precise detail – as well as the projection of motion and still images of high brightness, excellent contrast, and accurate color – is Canon’s proprietary AISYS-enhanced LCOS technology. A product of Canon’s world-renown mastery of optics, AISYS (Aspectual Illumination System) is a sophisticated array of prisms and a Polarizing Beam Splitter that controls the light from the projection lamp and maximizes the display capabilities of LCOS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon), the advanced, next-generation projection display panels used in all Canon REALiS Multimedia Projectors.

Further enhancing the display quality of the REALiS SX6 Multimedia LCOS Projector is the optical excellence of its Genuine Canon 1.7x Wide Powered Zoom Lens. Featuring the widest zoom range of any of Canon’s projector lenses, the REALiS SX6 Multimedia LCOS Projector’s 1.7x Wide Powered Zoom Lens provides a diagonal screen size range from 40 inches (at a very short projection distance of 3.6 feet) to a maximum of 300 inches. Even at a distance of 9.8 feet, the Canon REALiS SX6 Multimedia LCOS Projector can project a screen size of 100 inches.

Given today’s large variety of computer- and video-image input choices, the REALiS SX6 Multimedia LCOS Projector is designed with a wide array of connections, including: component, composite, and S-video, and digital and analog RGB. An RS-232C port enables the REALiS SX6 Multimedia LCOS Projector to connect to an optional network adapter for control by a networked PC in a ceiling mount, as is the case at Fenton High School.

“We needed multiple input sources so we can switch between two computers down on the floor without having to get up on a ladder and adjust the projector,” explained Dave Gallinat, director of technology at the school. “The availability of these multiple ports is very important to us. The teacher can unplug an SD card from our video production equipment and plug it into his desktop, which is already connected to the REALiS SX6 Multimedia LCOS Projector. Then from the port on the teacher’s computer, media from the SD card can be displayed directly by the REALiS SX6.”

Ultimately, Cocagne says that using Canon REALiS SX6 Multimedia LCOS Projectors has provided valuable assistance to his work as a teacher. “Sometimes we’re drawing a diagram with a pencil and I can put the document camera on my drawing and demonstrate things that way,” he says. “Or I can also have the students share their examples in a presentation with the whole class and project it on to the screen as well. With the REALiS SX6 Multimedia LCOS Projector I have seen myself find better and more varied ways to use large-screen images to connect with students, promote their activities, and communicate information to them in a clearer, easier-to-absorb fashion.”

For more information on Canon REALiS Multimedia LCOS Projector, please visit www.usa.canon.com/projectors

