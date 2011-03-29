Broadcasting experts: Audigys brings Calibre image processing to Greece & Cyprus

See Calibre at NAB, Booth # N3512, 11-14 April, Las Vegas Convention Center.

Established and dedicated distribution partner set to grow develop Greece’s broadcast video display market.

As part of a global programme to provide image processing, switching and scaling to some of the world’s most famous projects, the latest distributor of the Calibre VideoExcel broadcast ranges to be announced by Calibre UK is Audigys.

Established in 2005, Audigys is located in Athens, Greece and has been running since 2005. With a focus on supplying the broadcast community, the company provides high-level design, integrated solutions to the broadcasting, conference, and public address systems throughout Greece and Cyprus. The company is blessed with highly skilled electrical, electronic engineers that are able to assist with installation and operation of complex integrated systems.

Excited by the addition of Calibre UK to Audigys’ impressive product line up, Mr George Theodoropoulos, Owner and Director at Audigys takes up the story: “We feel that Calibre UK is a critical addition to our existing broadcast product range, and with the addition of their VideoExcel products lines, we can now offer our customers a more complete, reliable and innovative system.”

Echoing the sentiment, Pauline Brooksbank, Managing Director at Calibre UK adds: “Audigys are the latest company to join our international specialist and partner program. This is a fantastic partner for us to have on board to the supply the broadcast studio environment as well as architecture and design, theatre and stage events. Their organisation and dedication of it’s technical staff has already impressed us and we look forward a long and fruitful relationship with Audigys. In addition, I’m equally excited because Greece and Cyprus have an established reputation for great broadcast infrastructure.”

