Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Highlights RF Central Pro-Link HD 5.8-GHz HD/SD Portable Video Microwave Downlink at CCW 2011

Offers MPEG-4 Encoding/Decoding with Up to 2,000-Foot Range; Ideal for ENG News Broadcasts, Sports, House of Worship, Surveillance and Security Applications

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 13, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, highlights its RF Central Pro-Link HD 5.8-GHz HD/SD Portable Video Microwave Link at CCW 2011 (Booth 931).

The RF Central Pro-Link HD is a state-of-the-art, 5.8-GHz license-free digital broadcast microwave audio/video link. The transmitter is designed to mount between an ENG camera and its battery, but is unlimited in applications. The receiver can be mounted on the included tripod or in any suitable location.

“We are happy to bring the high-quality, yet value priced Pro-Link HD to the 2011 CCW show,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. “In addition to a host of advanced engineering performance features, such as HD/SD, 1080i, 720p, and bi-directional communication, the portable microwave link has reliable performance and is very user friendly.”

The two-way diversity system link is ideally suited for the rigorous demands of sports and entertainment production as well as ENG/EFP and house of worship applications. Pro-Link manages frequency, bandwidth and modulation settings dynamically for optimum performance. Constructed from a milled aluminum chassis, the Pro-Link HD transmitter and receiver are built to withstand daily use in a variety of working environments and will provide many years of reliable service.

Featuring MPEG-4 video compression, the Pro-Link HD delivers high definition or standard definition video via its outputs. The unit provides return feedback from receiver to transmitter and link quality can be easily monitored at the transmitter by the camera operator end through a tricolor LED indicator

The Pro-Link HD offers a full professional feature set that includes balanced audio inputs, mic or line attenuation and switchable phantom power for microphone inputs.

This lightweight COFDM bidirectional link additionally offers outstanding versatility in real-world applications since the transmitter can be powered by the camera battery or by an external 12-VDC power supply. Its digital transmission allows for high performance in both line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight applications.

“This compact system delivers considerable operational benefits to ENG news broadcasts, sports coverage and house of worship applications,” adds Shpock. “The units also come standard with AES encryption, making them an ideal choice for surveillance and security specific wireless monitoring applications as well.”

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £310 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.