Digital Nirvana Unveils MonitorIQ v2.0 Broadcast Monitoring System During NAB 2010

Enhanced Features Deliver Compelling, Unparalleled Functionality in an Affordable Networked Appliance for Broadcast Organizations of All Sizes

Newark, CA - Digital Nirvana, Inc., a California-based provider of media industry solutions, will be unveiling its MonitorIQ v2.0 Broadcast Monitoring System (MonitorIQ BMS) during NAB 2010. Digital Nirvana is also releasing an HD-SDI version of MonitorIQ v2.0 for broadcasters as well.

MonitorIQ BMS is designed to monitor and record broadcast television programming and can be customized to record based on time block, channel, or episode. Non-stop recording can also be set for compliance logging purposes.

A cutting-edge solution that includes a number of unique features not available in other commercial products, the MonitorIQ BMS is a next-generation broadcast monitoring system that combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content search, retrieve and repurposing, web publishing, signal monitoring, aircheck logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a highly scalable networked appliance, with a powerful web-based management user interface designed to help broadcasters improve their productivity and bottom line.

"We are proud to introduce MonitorIQ 2.0 BMS," says Digital Nirvana President and CEO Hiren Hindocha. "We have taken all of the incredible features of the MonitorIQ and expanded upon them to provide a product that allows broadcasters to work in a more cost-effective manner that streamlines workflow while positively impacting the bottom line."

Building upon the success of the original MonitorIQ BMS that was introduced at last year's NAB, the newly upgraded MonitorIQ now features the ability to search any text within a facility's As Run/Traffic logs and go directly to the video at that time, ingest overnight ratings and provide a hyperlink into the video for each of the data points. The overnight ratings are plotted against a graph making it easy to analyze performance against competitors.

The additional unique functionality offered by MonitorIQ BMS is the integration with Statmon Technologies Corp. AXESS(r) management platform. The solution provides unprecedented functionality by providing quick and accurate identification and mapping of exceptions and discrepancies in the broadcast signal to the actual video content by leveraging AXESS(r) platform's ability to aggregate and present unlimited quantities of data from devices, remote sites, and third party systems into a customizable intuitive interface and Monitor IQ's(r) ability to record, monitor, clip, repurpose and distribute content (both HD and SD) for either internal or external purposes.

MonitorIQ 2.0 now ships with an integrated frame editor, which allows a user to easily repurpose content based on key frames, cut and clip live broadcast, or record files in realtime. Clips generated from MonitorIQ have a format option to make them compatible with Final Cut Pro.

Digital Nirvana is also releasing an HD-SDI version of MonitorIQ 2.0. Featuring the ability to ingest four HD-SDI inputs, MonitorIQ now supports PAL/NTSC, ATSC, QAM, DVB-T, DVB-C, DVB-S and HD-SDI. The encoding can be set to higher quality and bitrate setting than a broadcast feed, allowing the material to be re-edited with less generation loss. In addition, embedded metadata which is not broadcast, such as SMPTE time-code, can be maintained with recording. The HD-SDI interface is compatible with sources such as video cameras and recording equipment whose highest quality output is an HD-SDI output. The HD-SDI version can be used when a modulated version doesn't exist, or is difficult to obtain at the installed locations

Digital Nirvana staff will demonstrate MonitorIQ 2.0 BMS during the NAB 2010 Show. Detailed product information is also available at http://www.MonitorIQ.TV