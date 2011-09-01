projectiondesign® appoints Jens Heymans as Country Manager, Germany, Austria & Switzerland

Fresh approach to dedicated partner support, growth and presence in region The latest step in projectiondesign®’s global growth strategy with a specific focus on partner support is the appointment of Jens Heymans to the position of Country Manager, Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

Heymans has already assumed his position working to develop and implement a strategic growth strategy encompassing all business development as well as increased partner relationships in Germany. During late 2011 and 2012 Heymans will be integral in setting up a projectiondesign German office as well as to implement increased business in Austria and Switzerland. This includes the investment in local business development, marketing and technical support functions and personnel.

“Jens Heymans is another key addition to our investment in global growth that includes setting up of new offices, new personnel as well as significant expansion. His experience in strategic business management will give competitive advantage when supporting projectiondesign’s partners with their business opportunities and paves the way for future growth,” says Åsmund O. Fodstad, Executive Vice President.

Heymans has a PhD in Business Administration and brings over 15 years experience in the electronics, IT and consumer goods industries including regional and strategic business management roles at Xerox Corporation and Deutsche Post IT Solutions. Heymans is an extremely knowledgeable and valuable asset to the partners in the region.

“Joining projectiondesign is a tremendous opportunity. They’re a dynamic, forward thinking company with fantastic innovations. I’m looking forward to implementing my regional business plan and a dedicated partner programme and working even more closely with our partners and channels. There’s very exciting times ahead!”

